Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Appears in Bloody Scenery in ‘Can’t Control Myself’ Video Teaser

Taeyeon has released the teaser for her MV, ‘Can’t Control Myself’. In the preview, the idol can be seen cleaning up a bloody mess and smiling as a curtain closes.

“Can’t Control Myself” is the pre-single from their third full-length album. The lyrics were composed by the Girls’ Generation member herself and talk about a woman who can’t control her emotions despite suffering.

The track is scheduled for release on January 18 KST. Check out the MV teaser:

K-pop: Super Junior’s Siwon takes care of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon at event

The Seoul Music Awards was a major milestone for Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. As a solo artist, she won a Daesang, being the first woman to do so. Among the many interactions at the event, there was one that fans noticed between her and Super Junior’s Siwon that warmed their hearts.

After seeing HOTSHOT’s Ha Sungwoon sitting alone, Taeyeon wanted her friend to join her and Super Junior at her table. As there were no objections, everyone sat down together to enjoy the show. There was more interaction than that. While Siwon was talking to Sungwoon, he looked at Taeyeon and realized that she was missing something. As Taeyeon was wearing a short dress and was sitting, he noticed that her legs were exposed.

Before Taeyeon realized it for herself, Siwon made sure she was covered to keep warm or protect herself from photos, taking the blanket she had used before and handing it to her.

Super Junior does not miss the opportunity to take care of its juniors. Taeyeon was in good hands sitting with them, especially Siwon.

K-pop: Super Junior’s Donghae’s Sexiest Photos of 2021

Super Junior’s Lee Donghae is known to be a facial genius as he always surprises everyone with his top notch looks. This year fans received many mesmerizing looks from the veteran idol, and they are praising his impeccable beauty and charm.

Here are some of Donghae’s hottest photos in 2021:

K-pop: Super Junior Star Won’t Attend MAMA 2021 Because He Has COVID-19

Super Junior’s Siwon has tested positive for COVID-19. On December 10, SM Entertainment announced: “It was confirmed that Siwon was infected with COVID-19 this morning. He completed his second vaccination in September but was confirmed positive during a COVID-19 PCR test taken as a preventive measure ahead of his schedule.”

The label stated that Siwon would suspend all activities and be quarantined. This means that the Super Junior member will not be able to attend the ‘2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards’ as a presenter. The other group members and staff who have been in contact with Siwon will also undergo COVID-19 testing.

In other news, ‘2021 MAMA’ will be held on December 11 at 6pm KST.

K-pop: Super Junior’s Shindong tests positive for COVID-19

Super Junior’s Shindong has just tested positive for COVID-19. On November 12, 2021, SJ Label’s representative made a statement to news outlet Star Today to confirm the news.

Shindong received the PCR test results on November 11, 2021 and has been in quarantine ever since. He had a direct, close contract with a confirmed case of the virus and went for testing on November 10.

It was reported that he had been vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine previously and was scheduled for a booster shot the week of November 15, 2021. Despite this, he had been infected with the virus via transmission. This comes during a period in South Korea where people are struggling to get vaccinated.

It has been confirmed that, thankfully, he has not made recent physical contact with the other members, nor with the cast and crew of Knowing Bros, where he is a fixed panel. Wishing him a speedy recovery!

Super Junior’s Shindong Says He Was The One Who Discovered Aespa’s Karina

During the filming of the October 23 episode of ‘Knowing Brothers’, aespa appeared as a guest, and Shindong revealed, “I recognized Karina before I saw her at SM Entertainment,” explaining that he met Karina from aespa during his army days. , when she was in high school.

He expressed: “As soon as I saw Karina, I wanted to cast her in SM Entertainment. However, I was a soldier so there was no way to contact the company.” Karen also said: “The first celebrity I saw was Shindong.”

The episode of ‘Knowing Brothers’ with aespa will air at 19:40 South Korean time on the 23rd.

Super Junior: (G)IDLE’s Donghae and Miyeon Release New Video for “Blue Moon”

Super Junior’s Donghae and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon have joined forces for a stunning rendition of their new song “Blue Moon”!

On October 16, Donghae revealed a live video of her new track “Blue Moon” featuring Miyeon, which was released as part of her latest single “California Love”. The video captures the two artists showing off their beautiful harmonies as they sing together on a rooftop at night.

Check out Donghae and Miyeon’s new live video for “Blue Moon” below!

Super Junior: Donghae releases MV for ‘California Love’, feat with NCT’s Jeno

The wait is over! After Donghae got us curious with his amazing teaser releases, the Super Junior member released the official MV for his solo single “California Love”. The song is a partnership with Jeno, member of NCT.

In the clip, Donghae sings in a bar, dances on top of a building and emerges under the snow. It is also possible to see Jeno in brief scenes. Check out:

In addition, the release also brought a “B-side”. “Blue Moon” is another collaboration between Donghae and (G)I-dle singer Miyeon. Check out: