Giuliano projects 2022 for Corinthians and removes concerns about ‘slow cast’

Corinthians highlight in the final stretch of the 2021 Brasileirão, midfielder Giuliano gave his first words designing the team’s next season. Timão’s number 11 valued the recently hired reinforcements, and guaranteed that the team commanded by Sylvinho will fight for all the titles they dispute in 2022.

“Last year, I arrived and the situation was different. A contested team, under construction. With our work and the signings, in Sylvinho’s hand, we evolved and managed to reach the goal that was Libertadores. The year is different now. We were building the path and this year we already have the advanced process, Paulinho arrived, more people may arrive, Bruno arrived, Robson arrived, so we are increasing the quality of the group and in a competitive year we need a strong team. Expectation of a successful year, we will fight for everything we participate”, said Giuliano, to the SportTV, in the program Well friends.

When asked about the reasons that make him believe in an improvement in the team, Giuliano linked to the work environment imposed by coach Sylvinho. The Corinthians midfielder valued the daily harmony at CT Joaquim Grava and reported strong excitement among the players for the current year.

“First (I believe in the improvement) for the spectacular environment. It was mentioned, vanity does not exist, established players… there is no differentiation, they are all the same here. This harmony makes it productive, the environment is good and we will have better results. We are all excited, rightfully so, we have a quality team. We will deliver everything, our maximum, but we have to be aware that we are strong too. We started like this, with great goals” Giuliano pointed out.

The Corinthians midfielder was also asked about the expected tactical variations for the new season. According to him, Sylvinho tends to maintain the tactical scheme he used in 2021. He also said he did not fear a defensive imbalance even with so many technical players and with offensive characteristics in the squad.

“I believe Sylvinho will keep the system, the team was used to it. I’m in the same role, but it can change for the games that go on, looser game, need to defend more, change game by game. How he will form the midfield I don’t know, but he will be strong and of good quality. We continue to work consistently and help each other, we have everything, regardless of who plays, and we will be a strong team”, said Corinthians’ number 11.

“This is something collective (marking), we defend in front with the attackers, they recompose and pressure. We create the system, adapt and gain structures to pressure them in front, steal the ball and then we don’t suffer much behind. But in certain games we will have to score, suffer, we have to know how to stay without the ball and try to steal to put quality in the game“, said Giuliano, designing Corinthians’ defensive system for the season that is about to begin.

With the arrival of the already experienced reinforcements, the average age of the alvinegro cast rose. The team’s advanced age group, however, doesn’t seem to worry Giuliano. According to the midfielder, Corinthians’ large squad allows variations in the starting lineup, which guarantees greater physical longevity to coach Sylvinho’s team.

“The championship is long and that’s why it’s important to have a strong team, not just 11 players. We can’t handle everything in the season, there has to be a rodizio. Let’s hold on until the end. In terms of away and home games, at home we are more aggressive. The important point is our stadium, the grass. Field is fast, the ball goes faster. This imprints rhythm on the game. When we throw it away, we don’t have that. The field is drier, it can have different weather… circumstantial things, besides we don’t have the same positioning and we need to improve, but this is relevant for the game”, said Giuliano.

“I don’t see a problem with age. The older ones are the ones who run the most in the games, we have this in the GPS, our shooting is high, we are prepared. We will have to rest, but the others make up for it, they help us. The younger ones have the vitality. About speed, we have possession of the ball, we retain the game, we call the opponent. We have Gabriel Pereira, Willian, Mosquito for speed, but because of the team characteristics, we are technicians and there it seems that we are slow”, he concluded.

