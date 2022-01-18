Giuliano says that Corinthians will face Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras: “Face it without a doubt” | well friends!

In pre-season with Corinthians, Giuliano took a break from rest to participate in “Bem, Amigos” on Monday night. Confident in the work developed and excited with the arrival of reinforcements, he had no doubts when stating that Timão has the conditions to face today considered the best squads in Brazil – Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo.

– Face it without a doubt, I believe a lot in my team and work. Last year we didn’t have a lot of sequence together, participating, playing. Willian had an injury, Renato took a little longer to come in at first, then I arrived playing, Roger also played a little longer. We had few games together. We have a very strong team. The younger ones are also evolving in this process and we will have good surprises with them. Now it’s about finding that balance to have a very good season.

Giuliano talks about Corinthians’ preparation for 2022

The attacking midfielder explained that the team has already gained strength with the work done last year, and that this season will have a continuity.

– Now it’s a completely different year. We were building our way, this year we are already in an advanced process. There was the arrival of Paulinho, Bruno defender, Robson… we are increasing the quality of our group. In such a competitive year and with so many games, we need to have a very strong team. The expectation is great to have a very successful year. Let’s fight for all competitions.

Giuliano talks about the average age of the Corinthians team: “I don’t see any problem”

About Sylvinho’s work, contested at times last year, Giuliano lavished praise.

– Sylvio is a great coach and has complete confidence in the players. I confess that the environment we have is the best I’ve had in my entire career, at every club. And that goes through his management, as a leader and as a coach. The team has evolved and grown a lot. But when you grow and evolve and there’s no result, that’s bad. But we had good results and the team grew. So we really need to give him a vote of confidence, he did a great job and I’m sure that this year we will play much more than we played last year.