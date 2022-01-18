Globo invests in external game and worries fans before debut

Globo wants “BBB 22” to pump on the internet (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Who follows everything about the “BBB 22” hard have heard about external and internal game. It is the language used to refer to the strategies of the participants. They need to invest in alliances inside the house, but they can’t forget the audience that watches everything on Globoplay.

In a different way, “Globo also plays” by running the reality show dictating rules, creating dynamics and interacting with the public. Before the premiere, for example, Boninho invested a lot in the “outside game” by releasing spoilers about the participants and presenting news, such as the dreaded elimination button.

After releasing the list on Friday (14), what we can conclude is that the director really wants an edition that pumps out here. But will it backfire?

To be among the most talked about subjects, Boninho bet on names that even before entering the reality are already loved, hated and even cancelled. In a presidential election year, scaling people who have their political positions open on the internet, such as Naiara Azevedo, is still a way to make the subject be addressed in reality, albeit indirectly.

The entry of Pedro Scooby, Arthur Aguiar and Brunna Gonçalves is also a bet involving the “external”. Pedro is Luana Piovani’s ex-husband, who doesn’t speak his language and gives his opinion on his social media about his behavior as a father, guaranteeing several bullshit. The public is looking forward to the presenter’s comments about the game, but she has been suspenseful. Boninho knows that at one time or another the show will pay off on her networks.

Arthur Aguiar is also part of the “betting” trolley. He has betrayed Mayra Cardi numerous times and now, having won the coach’s forgiveness, he seeks to cleanse his image. As much as Mayra tries, she can’t stay away from social media and will certainly comment on the show at some point. Brunna Gonçalves, Ludmilla’s wife, should count on the singer’s fans and acid comments.

Keep reading

Without surprises in the list of participants, a concern has arisen in comments from fans of the reality show: did Globo only worry about the “external game” and forget about the internal one? If the participants don’t surrender inside, the partners won’t have anything to comment out here. There won’t be Piovani, Mayra or Ludmilla to save the edit. If the subject is politics, the atmosphere can even get heavy, remember the “BBB 19” flop and leave the public tired, after all, the “BBB” should be a breather in the midst of chaos.

We are rooting for Boninho, with all his experience, to have got all the details right…