Globo mocks Luana Piovani in debut and actress responds







Tadeu Schmidt at the BBB22 house Photo: Globo/Sergio Zalis

the reaction of Luana Piovani the age Pedro Scooby, her ex-husband and father of her three children, ‘Big Brother Brazil 22’ became a joke on Globo. The painting “O Brasil Tá Vendo”, which was successful in the ‘Big 21’, became “O Brasil Tá Vendo, Menos a Luana”, after the actress said that she does not watch and would not watch the program.

Tadeu Schmidt, who takes over the reality from this edition, tried to minimize the joke by sending a message to Piovani. “A kiss for you Luana, which I know you are seeing. Or are you not seeing it? Now I don’t know anymore,” he said.

The presenter insisted and decided to turn to colleagues to make his kiss reach the actress. “Someone who knows Luana says I blew her a kiss, okay?”, he reinforced.

Actress replied joking

Luana Piovani, who does not miss the opportunity to speak her mind, responded to the joke made by the program. Hours after it aired, the actress appeared on Instagram Stories to say that she received Tadeu’s kiss.

“I’m asleep, but I got it, and I’m Bombany. I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. And Thaddeus, how kind. I received the kiss and I am returning it to you”, he said.

BBB22 debuted this Monday (17) with a missing cast. Three of the ten participants in the Camarote group tested positive for covid-19. Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar should join the other brothers next Thursday (20), after authorization from the medical team.

Entrance to the house happened in parts. The Pipoca group arrived during the day and already took advantage of the pool and whirlpool. The celebrities from Camarote arrived at night, during the live edition of the program.