Globo says it doesn’t see support for Lula in screams of ’13’ on Mion’s show – 01/17/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

TV Globo reported that it does not see as an expression of support for former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), pre-candidate for the Planalto, the screams with the number 13 sung by guests during a frame of the program “Caldeirão”, presented by Marcos Mion, on Saturday (15).

The choir, led by actress Ana Hikari, went viral on social media as a gesture of support for PT and was even shared on profiles linked to the party.

In the attraction, the participants of one of the teams hoped that the number 13 would go out and win points in a game, but, when they noticed the coincidence, they embedded the political bias.

“We have rules that prevent manifestations of support for parties and candidacies in our programs, but we believe that this did not happen in the case mentioned by the column”, said Globo’s communication sector, via a note, in response to the matter.

The broadcaster also stated that, “at the end of the game ‘Tem ou Não Tem’, from ‘Caldeirão’, one of the teams started to cheer for the number of points that would represent the victory in the final result of the score. The number in question was 13 , as it could have been any other, and the team cheered as it had so many times, in other editions of the same game”.

After the airing on TV, however, Ana Hikari and others involved in the scene, such as former “Big Brother Brasil” contestants Gil do Vigor — who has already praised Lula — and João Luiz Pedrosa replicated the video on social networks. confirming that there was implicit support to the former president in the October election.

The actress, known as “Malhação” and currently in the soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor”, gave answers in a tone of approval to followers who associated the initiative with PT’s pre-campaign. She was the first to excitedly shout the expression “it’s 13”, when she heard Mion’s explanation of the game.

The guests also jumped and danced on stage while shouting. The presenter joined the group at the end of the celebration.

“I just remember looking at @GilDoVigor and @joaoluizpedrosa’s faces and seeing them widen their eyes when I started talking It’s 13. When I saw it we were already jumping and screaming It’s 13 BRAZIL THREE THREE THREE lol”, wrote Ana in your profile.

João Luiz replied: “The feeling that: then I didn’t understand it alone kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk”.​ In another post, the actress joked: “I will use this video until October!!!”. She also shared a montage of her and other actresses from the network alongside Lula and with PT pins.

The posts generated a wave of messages encouraging the gesture, but also criticism, especially from supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is an opponent of PT and a detractor of Globo.