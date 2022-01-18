Globo takes a shocking attitude with the premiere of Pantanal; understand

THE Globe had to make a new decision involving the premiere of wetland. Because of the new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and, mainly, the cases in the team, the broadcaster hit the hammer on the postponement of the release of the plot.

Previously scheduled to be aired from March 14th, the soap opera will now only air on the 28th, according to columnist Patrícia Kogut.

Globo opted for a two-week postponement after the contagions behind the scenes and the fact that the recordings were altered. The carioca channel has been recording the production since last year.

Because of the change in the Pantanal calendar, the current 9 pm soap will need to be modified. A Place in the Sun will be stretched. This will have to be done by editing, as the scenarios were dismantled and the team demobilized.

Even the cast is already in other projects and with a different look. Gabriel Leone, for example, is blond, working on the new season of Dom, produced by Amazon Prime Video.

Pantanal surprises with scenarios

The recordings in the Pantanal region of the country are practically finished and the first images of the next nine o’clock soap are to be taken off your hat. This is what is said inside the canal.

The new production debuts in March, replacing Um Lugar ao Sol. Globo explains that the new serial is “a family saga that has love as its guiding thread and nature as its protagonist”.

More than two months in advance, the Marinho family TV also stresses that “the original story undergoes changes and necessary updates to speak to a new reality and a new generation”.

The first images of the Pantanal remake show Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen) and Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Tadeu (José Loreto).

