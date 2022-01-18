Goalkeeper Ivan passes exams with Corinthians uniform and is close to being announced by the club | Corinthians

Corinthians is very close to having another great option for the goal: Ivan, a 24-year-old goalkeeper, underwent medical examinations already wearing the club’s uniform and is very close to being announced. The player must sign a four-year contract with Timão.

Ivan was examined at the clinic of Dr. Joaquim Grava, the club’s medical consultant. The player did not present any type of problem that compromised the business and, therefore, he will soon be a Corinthians player to shadow Cássio.

See too:

+ Piton sees competition increase, but starts year as a starter

+ While triggering reinforcements, the club has exits to define

1 of 2 Ivan undergoes medical examinations before having his contract announced by Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction Ivan undergoes medical examinations before having his contract announced by Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction

The negotiation with Ponte Preta, owner of 100% of Ivan’s economic rights, is advanced, and the clubs are already exchanging contractual minutes. According to Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, Timão will buy 50% of the athlete’s rights – the manager did not want to say the amount that will be paid.

See goalkeeper Ivan’s saves by Ponte Preta in 2021

Ivan’s tests should have been carried out last week, but had to be postponed after the player was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Although it has 100% of the goalkeeper’s economic rights and a contract with him until April 2023, Ponte should not receive anything for the transfer. That’s because Macaca contracted loans of around R$ 12 million with the company that manages Ivan’s career and used the athlete as payment guarantee.

The club also has Guilherme Pezão, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli. The latter warned the alvinegra board that he wants to be permanently negotiated, as he does not see many chances to act.

Ivan competed in the Pre-Olympic tournament in 2020 and was even called up by coach Tite to the senior team in 2019. In the past, the goalkeeper has been the target of European giants such as Milan and Barcelona.

So far, Corinthians has announced the signings of midfielder Paulinho and left-back Bruno Melo for 2022. In addition to Ivan, the club is close to closing with defender Robson Bambu, who will be loaned by Nice, from France, for a year. .