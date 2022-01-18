God of War is Sony’s most played and best rated game on PC so far

More than 70,000 people played the game simultaneously over the weekend.

Also last Sunday (16) SteamDB recorded the highest peak of simultaneous players of God of War on Steam, surpassing (by far) any previous Sony game with just two days of release on PC, with more than 70 thousand simultaneous players. The game also has an impressive number of positive reviews, proving how well the port was made.

Just last year, pretty much everyone was shocked by the announcement that God of War was actually going to be released on PC. Turns out this actually happened last week and the PlayStation port turned out to be pretty good, with some visual improvements, more PC technologies and well optimized for various hardware profiles, even though it’s clearly a very demanding game.

This job well done by Santa Monica Studios really paid off. God of War had a peak of 73,792 concurrent players as of January 16, 2022, the game is best seller in store right now in which I write this news and has 96.95% of positive reviews and with praise especially made for the quality of the game’s adaptation for the PC.

Sony began its drive to bring some of its top (formerly) PlayStation-exclusive games to PC with the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn in mid-2020. Days Gone and God of War have since been released, as well as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Death Stranding Director’s Cut (distributed by 505 Games on PC, not PlayStation PC) that are already confirmed for 2022.

After one of the main (if not the main) exclusive games from Sony makes its appearance on PC, we already expect more exclusives to arrive on the platform. Incidentally, GeForce Now leaks and more sources claim that Ghost of Tsushima could arrive in February on PC and throughout 2022 Returnal, Rachet and Clank and even Horizon Forbidden West could be announced, but nothing confirmed yet.

