God of War on Steam Can’t Beat the Launch of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite in Concurrent Players

I don’t know about you, but I was curious to know how such an acclaimed exclusive like God of War would fare on Steam against the Xbox monsters – Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. It so happens that this game is overwhelmingly recommended by specialized critics and has an unusual marketing campaign.

God of War launched on Steam on January 14th, so we’ve waited and watched how the game behaves all weekend. The Playstation’s latest Santa Monica title did pretty well, as expected, but not as well as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, and a far cry from Skyrim or Fallout 4.

Of course, Halo Infinite in its multiplayer is free-to-play and the number is more than 270 thousand simultaneous players, we knew that God of War wouldn’t even come close, but we wait to see how the final result would be.

While Forza Horizon 5 managed to surpass the 80,000 mark, even though it was also released on the Microsoft Store on PC and being on Xbox Game Pass. Note that if it had not been on “Netflix for games” the result could have been even higher, I particularly played through Game Pass.

The numbers of concurrent players are these for the Playstation:

God of War – 73,529

Horizon Zero Dawn – 56,557

Death Stranding – 32,515

Days Gone – 27,450

Detroit: Become Human – 7,218

These are concurrent player numbers for Xbox:

Infinite Halo – 272,586

Forza Horizon 5 – 81,096

Fallout 4 – 472,962 (that’s right!)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 287,411

Note that it was not this time that Sony games surpassed in simultaneous numbers at launch the games from Xbox Game Studios. Who knows, in the future, anything is possible, but for now, are still far away.

