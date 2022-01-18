Gol receives the first factory new Boeing 737 MAX of the year





This weekend, Gol Linhas Aéreas received the Boeing 737-8 PR-XMX (msn 61586), which landed in Confins, from Seattle and Cancun. In the coming days, the aircraft will undergo nationalization and inspection by ANAC before being included in the airline’s network.

This is the first new factory aircraft received by Gol this year. As part of its fleet strategy, the company expects to end 2022 with 44 MAX series jets (32% of the total fleet, as shown in the table below).

The arrival of the new 737 MAXs allows GOL to accelerate the return of -700 and -800 NG aircraft on short-term leases, while maintaining flexibility to manage its fleet in alignment with fluctuations in air travel demand during and post-pandemic.

With current 737 MAX purchase commitments, GOL will meet its goal of having a fleet that is 75% MAX models by 2030.





Other jets ready

As can be seen, Gol should receive almost 20 new Boeing 737 MAX throughout the year, which means more than one per month. There are, at the moment, several copies already ready around the world, just waiting for the “green light” to be transferred to the company.

ORDERS FROM OTHER COMPANIES – there are other aircraft that were original orders from Jet Airways and are ready for delivery, which have registrations N420PK (msn 44872) and N406GK (msn 44874). Both are in storage and haven’t flown for many months. In addition to these, there is also the CN-MAZ jet (msn 60009), which was an order not delivered to Royal Air Maroc and passed on to Gol.

There are also original Gol orders:

PS-GPN (msn to be confirmed) – was ready at the end of October and has been carrying out flight tests.

PR-XMH (msn 43993) and PR-XMI (msn 43994) – have had recent test flights and may be candidates for relocation soon.

PR-XMK (msn 43995) and PR-XML (msn 43996) – are stored in the USA.

The above list is not exhaustive.



