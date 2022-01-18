Gomes: FIFA, who knew, corrects Ballon d’Or error and awards Lewandowski – 01/17/2022

In Brazil, we love a notary stamp. Discussions of titles in football all pass through the “signals”. FIFA said so! The CBF did that! So in these parts, FIFA’s “best player in the world” award has always been more respected than France Football’s Ballon d’Or. In Europe, it’s the opposite.

As FIFA’s polls have always had a debatable voter body, giving equal weight to the vote of a journalist from Sierra Leone or the captain of Germany, the results have, over the years, taken on a more popular connotation (versus an analysis most technical of the France Football body of voters). That is, in FIFA, usually the award went to the most famous, most well-known players.

This time it was the opposite. The Ballon d’Or was, in my view, an away ball by awarding Messi the best of the 20/21 season and leaving Robert Lewandowski without the laurel – even worse, considering the fact that the award was not given in 2020, due to to the pandemic.

And it was FIFA’s The Best award that ended up doing the Pole justice. Lewa was elected the best in the world for the second time in a row by the sport’s governing body. Messi was second, Salah was third.

I still think that these awards should be given as soon as the season ends, in the middle of the year, so that the election of the best of the season, not the natural year, is clear. Salah, for example, is by far the best of 21/22 so far, but not so good on 20/21.

Lewa, with one goal a game, in every way and shape, has been the greatest player on the planet for two years now. He doesn’t have the characteristics of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is the one who took the baton from the two and will possibly hand it over later to Mbappé and Haaland, the two most promising youngsters. In the meantime, “The Best” is him. FIFA’s electorate did well this time.