Government anticipates arrival of 1.8 million children’s doses – News

The Ministry of Health announced that the federal government managed to bring forward the arrival of 1.8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccine against Covid-19 by three days. According to the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz, the vaccines that would be in the country on the 27th should be delivered next Monday (24th).

“Advance delivery! 1.8 million pediatric doses that were scheduled to be delivered on the 27th will now be on Brazilian soil on the 24th. We have gained three days and we will continue with the vaccination campaign”, wrote the executive secretary in a social network, this Monday (17).

So far, Brazil has received 2.4 million infant doses of the immunizer against Covid-19 from Pfizer. Vaccines were delivered on Thursday (13) and Sunday (16).

According to Rodrigo Cruz, in early February, Brazil should receive a new shipment of pediatric vaccines. According to him, the forecast is that these vaccines arrive on the 3rd. “After this third batch, we are waiting for a new shipment in early February, plus 1.8 million doses to immunize the age group from 5 to 11 years.”

After the announcement on the social network, the executive secretary spoke with journalists in front of the Ministry of Health and said that the ministry is negotiating with Pfizer/BioNTech new advances in the delivery of pediatric doses. “We deal with this daily with the laboratory. It is a fight between the ministry and Pfizer Brazil for a better allocation to the country to boost the vaccination schedule”, he highlighted.

Butantan’s request

The vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11 years began on Friday (14). So far, only the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech is authorized to be applied to children, but Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is studying a request from the Butantan Institute for the use of CoronaVac in children and adolescents as an emergency.

This Monday, the agency met with specialists from Butantan to analyze the documents presented by the institute.

According to Anvisa, as it is an emergency use authorization request, the decision is taken by the Collegiate Board, based on subsidies presented by the General Management of Medicines and Biological Products and by the Pharmacovigilance Management (GFARM). Each director will prepare their vote and, if there is a simple majority for approval, emergency use will be granted.

On the possibility of using CoronaVac, Rodrigo Cruz commented that, if Anvisa authorizes the use of the vaccine, the ministry has some doses of the immunizer at the distribution center in Guarulhos that can be sent to states and municipalities immediately.

“We need to find out how much we have with the states and in the distribution center. And then make the distribution, if approved by Anvisa for children”, he observed.