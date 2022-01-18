Government starts paying the gas voucher; see calendar and who is entitled | Economy

The government starts paying the gas voucher this Tuesday (18), in the amount of BRL 52 . For families in cities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the rains, the benefit was already paid in December last year.

(CORRECTION: when publishing this report, g1 was wrong to inform that the value of the gas voucher is R$ 82. The correct value is R$ 52. The report was corrected at 7:45 am.)

This month, 5.47 million families will receive the voucher, paid to families that are part of Auxílio Brasil, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Payments will be made by the final NIS number. This Tuesday, beneficiaries with NIS ending on 1 begin to receive. On January 31, payment will be destined for those who have NIS ending on 0. See the full calendar:

1 of 1 Vale Gás Calendar — Photo: Economia g1 Vale Gas Calendar — Photo: Economia g1

The cards and passwords used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the Auxílio Gás.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the government’s investment in aid this month will be nearly R$285 million.

The beneficiaries will receive, every two months, the amount corresponding to at least 50% of the national average resale price of the 13 kg cylinder. This average price is published by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The payment schedule will follow the same schedule as Auxílio Brasil, according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the registered people.

Beneficiaries by region

Considering the 108,000 beneficiaries who have already received advance aid in December, 5.58 million families have benefited from the gas voucher.

The region Northeast is the one with the largest number of families that will receive the gas voucher, with about 2.74 million beneficiaries. Then, the Southeast appears with 1.78 million beneficiaries. The North has more than 535,700 families served, the South another 349,770 families and the Midwest, 167,650.

Who is entitled to the benefit?

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 550);

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the benefit of continuous provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides for a monthly minimum wage for the person with a disability and the elderly person aged 65 years or older who prove that they do not have the means to provide the own maintenance or the family.

The law establishes that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

It is not necessary to register to receive the gas voucher. Families are selected by the Ministry of Citizenship according to the criteria established in the program law.