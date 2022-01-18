Greatest European champion and Real Madrid idol, Francisco Gento dies at 88 | spanish football

Francisco Gento, one of the most important characters in the history of Real Madrid and world football, passed away this Tuesday at the age of 88. He was the only player to win the European Cup six times. (now Champions League). Gento defended Real between 1953 and 1971, and in those 18 years he won 23 titles and scored 182 goals.
The former player was currently president of honor at Real Madrid, a position he had inherited from Alfredo di Stéfano after the death of his former teammate in 2014. The club won the Champions League three times in that period.
— The figure of Paco Gento represents all the values of Real Madrid, he has been and will continue to be a reference for madridismo and the world of sport. Madridistas and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great myths,” the club said in a statement.
In addition to the six European Cup trophies – five in a row – Gento won 12 editions of the Spanish Championship, two Spanish Cups, an Intercontinental Tournament, a Small World Cup and two Latin Cups. He played over 600 games for Real. As mentioned before, in all there were 23 titles for Real Madrid, feat achieved last weekend by left-back Marcelo.
The former striker also played in Euro 1964 and was champion for Spain. He played 43 matches for the national team and participated in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups. Gento played for the team between 1955 and 1969.
Francisco Gento is one of the biggest names in the history of Real Madrid (Photo: AFP)