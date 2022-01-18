Green hydrogen can redefine global power map

Brazil can be one of the leaders of energy geopolitics in the post-oil world

The nascent hydrogen economy promises to change the global geopolitical balance – and Brazil is in a position to be one of the great beneficiaries of this new game of forces.

A report published this Monday by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) indicates consequences of the energy transition that go beyond the abandonment of fossil fuels.

Hydrogen is set to influence the geography of energy trade. Saudi oil or Russian natural gas, which dominate today, could win regional competitors.

There will also be room for players with global reach. Countries with an abundance of low-cost renewable energy could become world leaders in green hydrogen, with the “corresponding geo-economic and political consequences”, says Irena.

Especially in its green version, hydrogen was a “niche” in world discussions, but it is now at the forefront of the agenda of governments, regulators and investors, writes Francesco La Camera, director general of Irena.

This “missing link” in the clean energy puzzle has the potential to cause deep disruptions in established value chains.

“In the short to medium term, countries and regions can impose their leadership and shape the rules of this growing market”, says Irena. “In the long term, countries with ample renewable potential could become centers of green industrialization, attracting energy-intensive industries.”

The agency does not mention Brazil directly. But, with around 85% of the electricity matrix coming from clean sources, plenty of space for new solar and wind power plants and port infrastructure for export, the country is a natural candidate to be one of the protagonists of this new design.

more competition

There are some fundamental differences between the hydrogen economy and the fossil fuel economy. The first of these is the nature of the business.

Oil and natural gas are found and then extracted from underground or the seabed. Countries are lucky to be sitting on top of large reserves, or not.

On the other hand, hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is obtained from conversion processes, as there is no “loose” out there.

There are several ways to isolate hydrogen molecules. The most promising in terms of sustainability is the one that uses water electrolysis.

With the application of an electric current (from a clean source) and the use of equipment called electrolyzers, it is possible to separate the hydrogen and oxygen molecules from the water, producing green hydrogen, or H2V.

A necessary condition for producing H2V, therefore, is clean energy. Some countries have been blessed with better conditions than others, but sun and wind are not oil wells. These are resources that can be developed.

It will be impossible to expect economic benefits comparable to those generated by fossil fuels, says Irena.

Nor is there an OPEC of hydrogen or the use of this resource as a weapon in the arm wrestling between nations, as Russian Vladimir Putin does with his natural gas reserves.

On the contrary. Some countries may come out ahead, but competition will increase, and fast. “As costs fall, the market will have new and diverse players, making hydrogen even more competitive.”

More than 30 countries and regions already have plans to produce and export this new energy vector in the near future, says Irena. “Hydrogen diplomacy is already part of the international relations agenda in several countries.”

the start was given

There is already a market for hydrogen, but its uses and characteristics are very different from what is envisaged for the post-oil world.

Today, the hydrogen business generates around US$ 175 billion per year. Almost all production is destined for the chemical and petrochemical industry, for oil refining and fertilizer production.

And that hydrogen is dirty – in some cases very dirty. One of the main production routes, called natural gas reforming, results in the emission of about 10 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen produced.

While electrolyser technology does not gain scale – and projects spread around the world do not enter commercial production – an alternative is to capture CO2 emissions from the fossil fuel route, producing the so-called blue hydrogen.

But, according to Irena, maybe this intermediate step isn’t even that relevant. First, efficient carbon sequestration techniques have not yet been demonstrated on a large scale. And the record high for natural gas in Europe and Asia since last year represents another element of uncertainty for blue hydrogen.

What’s next

The document points to two competitions in parallel in the next ten years.

One of them will be the dispute between the countries that gather the necessary elements for the production of green hydrogen.

Some, such as Chile, have already released ambitious national plans, which start with the use of H2V to decarbonize the local economy and, further on, focus on exports.

Brazil, as I said to the reset Agnes da Costa, head of the special advisory for regulatory affairs at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, prefers to let the first projects – all aimed at the foreign market – develop on their own.

The current concern, says Costa, is to map out domestic market opportunities and create mechanisms to encourage staff training and research and development within the country.

It makes sense, because the other race, according to Irena, will happen precisely in the development of green hydrogen technologies, especially in electrolysis.

Today, the country that has the leadership in terms of equipment production cost is China.

But the value chain is much more extensive: from renewable generation capacity to transport infrastructure, including production machinery, it is estimated that the green hydrogen economy could move US$ 11.7 trillion over the next 30 years, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.

In terms of volume, global annual production would rise from around 120 million tonnes to over 400 million by 2050, by Irena’s accounts, or exceed 550 million, as calculated by Bloomberg NEF.

These numbers assume a massive increase in clean source electricity generation. Electrolyzers could consume more than 20,000 TWh – almost the same amount produced today, the agency says.

And then there is the chicken or egg problem.

“Without demand, investments in the necessary infrastructure may be too risky for large-scale production, but without economies of scale, the technology will remain too expensive,” the report states.

