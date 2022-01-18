Grizzlies easily pass Chicago Bulls, who lose fourth straight | nba

On Martin Luther King Day, a date celebrated with pageantry by the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies had no problem getting past a 119-106 Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon in Memphis. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 25 points each and were the highlights. On the other hand, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso did not play due to injuries.
After a balanced first quarter, the home team had no problems to open advantage and control the game until the end. The difference reached 28 in the fourth period. The Grizzlies win again after losing to the Dallas Mavericks, which ended an 11-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history. The team is now 31-15 for the season as they battle the Utah Jazz (29-14) for third in the Western Conference.
Ja Morant attacks an entire Bulls team – Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images
The Bulls are still in the lead of the Eastern Conference with 27-15, but the phase is not good. It was the fourth loss in a row. Injuries accumulate and affect performance, despite another good game from DeMar DeRozan, with 24 points and 5 assists.
The team only had 10 players available, due to injuries and covid, and this scenario should not change in the next commitments. Chicago now faces the Cavaliers, at home, while the Grizzlies take on the defending champions, the Bucks, in Milwaukee. Both games take place next Wednesday.
Grizzlies
Ja Morant (25 pts)
Desmond Bane (25 pts)
Brandon Clarke (15 pts, 7 rebs)
Jaren Jackson Jr. (14 pts, 5 rebs, 5 blocks)
Steven Adams (2 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts)
bulls
DeMar DeRozan (24 pts, 5 asts)
Coby White (16 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts, 4 baskets of threes)
Ayo Dosunmu (15 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts, 5 steals, 2 stumps)
Nikola Vucevic (7 pts, 10 rebs)
Grizzlies
Dillon Brooks (ankle)
bulls
Zach LaVine (knee)
Lonzo Ball (knee)
Alex Caruso (refurbishment)
points in the bottle
Grizzlies 64
Bulls 38
Transition points
Grizzlies 26
bulls 9
Turnovers
Grizzlies 17
Bulls 18
Points generated by turnovers
Grizzlies 21
bulls 12
field shots
Grizzlies 47/92 (51.1%)
Bulls 40/92 (43.5%)
three shots
Grizzlies 10/25 (40%)
Bulls 13/31 (41.9%)
free throws
Grizzlies 15/20 (75%)
Bulls 13/15 (86.7%)
Scoring chart — Photo: NBA
First period – Tie at 20: Low score in the first half, with many turnovers (Bulls 8 to 4) and low use of shots. Each team tried 7 from the perimeter, Chicago hit 2 and Memphis none. Coby White scored 8 points. DeRozan, 6. On the other side, Morant was the scorer with just 5, alongside Brandon Clarke.
Second period – Grizzlies 38 to 25: Desmond Bane scored 15 points in the partial, a total of 19. Memphis leads the NBA in steals and, this afternoon, the Bulls understood why. There were 9 in the first half. Chicago committed 12 total turnovers to 6. The Grizzlies were 26 points to 8 in the lane, 12 to 4 in transition. Score from 58 to 45 in the break.
Third period – Grizzlies 34 to 27: Memphis’ attack made another irresistible spell, and Ja Morant hadn’t even gone above 16 points in total so far. With similar shooting volume (73 to 71), the Grizzlies hit 36 to 28. DeRozan already had 16 and Coby White, 14. But they had little help from the rest of the team. Score from 92 to 72.
Fourth period – Bulls 34 to 27: The difference reached 28 points at the beginning of the last partial, which made the holders be spared in the sequence. Chicago reserves closed the gap. Another defeat for the Bulls, in a difficult sequence and made worse by the absences. The Grizzlies are still hot.
Grizzlies
01/19 – Bucks (out)
01/21 – Nuggets (outside)
01/23 – Mavericks (out)
bulls
01/19 – Cavaliers (house)
01/21 – Bucks (out)
01/23 – Magic (outside)
