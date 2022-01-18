GTA V could be delayed once again in the new generation [rumor]

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on GTA V could be delayed once again in the new generation [rumor] 10 Views

GTA V is Rockstar’s golden goose and the studio has invested a lot of effort in the game since its debut in 2013 on PlayStation 3. Re-released on PlayStation 4 in 2014, now the title will also arrive on PlayStation 5 in March — but it looks like another delay is on the way and could delay production by another two months.

The information is from dataminer Brazilian “Matheusvictorbr“. According to his sources, developing the game for the next generation was “challenging”. He also comments that the release will be delayed to sometime between april and may.

THE leaker also notes that Rockstar will give more explanation on this possible delay of GTA V soon, but also does not provide a date for such.

The new version of the game was scheduled for December 2021, but had to be postponed to March this year. The revelation was made in June 2020 and since then little news has been shared.

Cover image of the GTA V True Ending article indicated in GTA Online with the three protagonists highlighted
(SOURCE: reproduction)

It is worth pointing out that the information in the article is rumors and should be treated as such. The studio has not officially confirmed anything so far.

GTA V on PS5 will have 16 “chameleon” paint options for cars

In addition to the ability to play the game in 4K and 60 FPS on the new generation, the new version of GTA V will also have 16 “chameleon” paint options for the game’s car cast. Check out the details!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The blood problem that makes it difficult for humans to go to Mars

British astronaut Tim Peake taking a blood sample for study Scientists have made new discoveries …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved