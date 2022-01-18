GTA V could be delayed once again in the new generation [rumor]

GTA V is Rockstar’s golden goose and the studio has invested a lot of effort in the game since its debut in 2013 on PlayStation 3. Re-released on PlayStation 4 in 2014, now the title will also arrive on PlayStation 5 in March — but it looks like another delay is on the way and could delay production by another two months.

The information is from dataminer Brazilian “Matheusvictorbr“. According to his sources, developing the game for the next generation was “challenging”. He also comments that the release will be delayed to sometime between april and may.

· I hope the Dev’s catch up, let’s keep an eye on it! — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) January 15, 2022

THE leaker also notes that Rockstar will give more explanation on this possible delay of GTA V soon, but also does not provide a date for such.

The new version of the game was scheduled for December 2021, but had to be postponed to March this year. The revelation was made in June 2020 and since then little news has been shared.

It is worth pointing out that the information in the article is rumors and should be treated as such. The studio has not officially confirmed anything so far.

GTA V on PS5 will have 16 “chameleon” paint options for cars

In addition to the ability to play the game in 4K and 60 FPS on the new generation, the new version of GTA V will also have 16 “chameleon” paint options for the game’s car cast. Check out the details!