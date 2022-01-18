Hashdex Announces New DeFi ETF That Tracks Aave, Matic, and 10 Other Cryptocurrencies

Hashdex yesterday announced the launch of DEFI11, an index fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of cryptocurrencies in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. ETF reserve orders begin this Tuesday (18), and the product should arrive at B3 in February.

Developed in partnership with global crypto index provider CF Benchmarks, DEFI11 will mirror the “CF DeFi Modified Composite Index”, an index that initially has 12 assets, divided into three categories.

The largest of them brings financial services protocols and currently includes Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Maker (MKR), Yearn Finance (YFI), Curve (CRV), Synthetix (SNX) and Amp (AMP). ).

Among the data, identity verification and scalability protocols are Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK) and The Graph (GRT). Finally, enters Ethereum (ETH), the only member of the category of blockchain platforms where transactions are validated and recorded.

DeFi-class crypto assets have a market cap of $159.6 billion, according to data from aggregator CoinMarketCap, driven by the adoption of intermediary-free lending and income protocols. The amount deposited by investors in DeFi projects grew nearly 13-fold in 2021, from $18.7 billion on Jan. 1 to $242.2 billion on Dec.

“Investing in DeFi is the same as investing in the fintechs of the future. It is a very promising market that, due to its disruptive technologies, could grow exponentially in the coming years”, says Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex.

Hashdex is the owner of HASH11, the first cryptocurrency ETF in Brazil and Latin America. In just nine months of existence, the index fund accumulated 130,000 shareholders last year and surpassed the traditional BOVA11 in the preference of B3 investors, occupying second place on the Brazilian stock exchange.

XP, Itaú BBA and Banco Genial will be the coordinators of the manager’s new ETF offering, which will have a total management fee of 1.3%. The initial investment per share is expected to be approximately R$50.

