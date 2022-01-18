Heads up! Don’t Eat These 5 Foods If You Have the Flu

Keeping your health up to date depends on some factors, among them is the healthy eating. Even knowing that we should consume fruits, vegetables, vegetables and plenty of water, we can end up making some mistakes, especially when we have the flu.

What happens is that when the flu catches, certain foods can impair recovery and bring significant damage to our well-being. Therefore, in case of infection, flu and low immunity, care must be redoubled.

Here are the five foods that you should be extra careful with when you have the flu, and it’s best to avoid them!

5 foods you should avoid when you have the flu

1. Processed food

Food products or processed foods with an extensive list of components with chemical additives should be excluded from the menu.

In addition to providing low-quality calories, these foods can even exacerbate the degree of inflammation. Therefore, avoid consuming stuffed cookies, hot dogs, juice boxes and soft drinks, for example.

2. Raw or undercooked egg

Those who consume raw or undercooked eggs are at risk of contamination by Salmonella sp. The complications of those who contract this bacteria can be severe, especially if the person’s immune system is already damaged.

In this case, it is recommended to avoid consuming poorly prepared food, as well as its derivatives, such as mayonnaise.

3. Energy drinks

Foods contain a high dose of sugar and interfere with the heart rate of certain individuals. So, in case of flu, give preference to nutritious drinks that give a boost to the immune system. Among them we can mention the natural orange or lemon juice.

4. Processed meats

Foods of this type contain a high load of sodium, chemicals and saturated fat. Examples include bacon, sausage, pepperoni and chorizo. In addition to increasing cholesterol levels, the products are not very nutritious, which makes it even more difficult for the body to recover.

The ideal is, at the time of flu, to consume foods with a lot of monounsaturated fat, such as coconut, salmon, chestnuts and olive oil.

5. Alcohol

Consuming the substance when you have the flu can trigger a variety of damage to the body. In addition to stimulating dehydration, alcohol is also considered an inflammatory substance. Therefore, at times when the immune system is compromised, the ingredient must be completely abolished.