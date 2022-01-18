Health Secretary and three more are removed after vaccination of children against Covid-19 with doses for adults | Paraíba

The decision of the mayor, Leo Bandeira (Solidarity), was announced during a press conference. The forecast is that the exonerations of the four will be published in the Official Gazette of the municipality this Monday, according to the press office of the city hall.

At least 48 children were vaccinated against Covid-19 with doses for adults at USB de Lucena, in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa.

Vaccination would have taken place since December 2021, but it was only released on Saturday (15), after a complaint was presented to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

The immunizers are also at a UBS anchor located in a settlement in the city.

In a statement given to the MPF on Sunday afternoon (16), the nursing technician who applied the vaccines reported that she applied the doses on December 29, 2021 and January 7 and 11, 2022, that is, before starting the calendar. of vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old, which started last Saturday (15).

The Pfizer vaccine used in children was part of batch FN3457, intended for teenagers and adults.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, vaccines stored at a temperature of 2ºC to 8⁰C must be used within 30 days so that the effectiveness of the immunizer is maintained. Now, SES is investigating whether this 30-day period had already passed between the distribution to Lucena and the application to children on December 29. If confirmed, the vaccines are considered expired.

According to the mayor of Lucena, the children are being accompanied by a specific team designated for this function. “We have a team following up daily, house by house, to see if [as crianças] had a reaction or problems,” he said.

Also according to the municipal manager, doctors and nurses go daily to the children’s homes. If any abnormality is identified, the municipal health team will decide which procedure to adopt.

On the other hand, the mother of two incorrectly vaccinated children said in a statement to the MPF-PB that the children did not receive follow-up from any health agency.

Secretary Geraldo Medeiros explained that the guidance of the National Immunization Program (PNI) is that from four weeks, children are revaccinated with the pediatric dose, one third of the adult dose and with vaccines in full expiration date.