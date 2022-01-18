Hogwarts Legacy would be ‘in trouble’ and may have been postponed to 2023

The rumor of the time adds another weight to the concern of Harry Potter fans who are eager to Hogwarts Legacy. The game’s silence since its first official announcement was already suspicious, and now we have the information that the game would really be facing problems in its development, and that it has been postponed to 2023.

The rumor comes from Colin Moriarty, on his Sacred Symbols podcast. Of course, all unofficial information should be viewed with a little skepticism, but Moriarty is an industry veteran and has credibility. He comments that the game “is in some kind of trouble”, and that he’s been hearing behind the scenes that the game won’t be released this year.

Avalanche Software, the game’s developer, has already promised some Hogwarts Legacy this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a release date or that the game is close to debut. It could just be a new trailer, more gameplay details or something like that.

Contributing a little to the rumor brought by Moriarty, Sony released between yesterday and today a list of several games coming out for the PS4 and PS5 in 2022. The list includes exclusive and multiplatform titles, and Hogwarts Legacy, even being a big game, was left out of the post. This may be even more an indication that we will not see this game later this year.