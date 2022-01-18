Home Remedy to Eliminate Ticks: Get rid of parasites in your yard immediately

Mineiro, married, father of Ana Liz and passionate about writing. Graduated in Civil Engineering and amateur musician, he went to Casa &am…

Ticks are harmful to both the health of animals and humans. In addition, they carry many bacteria that, in contact with the animal’s blood, can develop several serious diseases, such as worms and dermatitis. That’s why today, January 18th, Casa e Agro, from the Tecnonoticias website, brought you a great tip eliminate ticks your backyard once and for all.

This host develops in dark and damp places. In addition, they love to reproduce in horses and cattle. For this reason, dogs that live on farms or near vacant lots tend to be more attacked by this pest. In view of this, knowing how eliminate ticks It is very important to protect the animals and people in our homes.

How to make a home remedy to get rid of ticks

People usually spend a lot of money on industrialized products that promise to solve the problem, but are not always successful. However, the following natural remedy, in addition to being very efficient, requires very little cost to produce.

Ingredients

Do not substitute the following components, as the choice of these ingredients to compose the solution was made thinking about the safety of the animal’s fur to avoid any type of side effect.

500 ml of water;

250 ml of apple cider vinegar;

30 grams of Indian cloves;

8 camphor stones;

150 ml of rosemary;

1 liter of grain alcohol;

1 neutral detergent.

How to prepare the solution to eliminate ticks

First of all, put the water in a pan along with the rosemary and cloves. Then bring to a boil and let it boil for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place the camphors in the grain alcohol so that they melt. This process will take approximately 3 hours.

After all this procedure, add the vinegar and camphor melted in alcohol to the water. Finally, pass the mixture through a sieve to strain and place it inside a bottle with a spray nozzle.

How to apply

The detergent, which was left out of the preparation process, will be used to clean the dog, before applying the solution. Therefore, bathe your pet, making sure that the product is really neutral, so that the PH does not harm the animal. Therefore, this first step will kill the fleas and other parasites that are already in the fur.

To apply the solution, protect the eyes and face of the animal so that it does not suffer any type of irritation. Then apply it all over your pet’s furry area. Finally, wait for 5 minutes and rinse. For eliminate ticks more efficiently, repeat this procedure 2 times. Also, apply it to the places in the environment where the dog usually stays.

