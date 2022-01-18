Hong Kong orders culling of hamsters after Covid-19 contaminates pets

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong ordered the culling of 2,000 hamsters on Tuesday and warned pet owners not to kiss the animals after a new cluster of Covid-19 cases was traced from a pet shop.

The surge in human cases of the Delta variant linked to the store worker led to hundreds of animals being tested, with 11 hamsters testing positive.

That has brought a crackdown on pet rodents in China-ruled Hong Kong, which follows the mainland’s zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy, even as much of the world shifts to the approach of living with the virus.

The territory’s Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, stressed at a press conference that there is no evidence that domestic animals can transmit the disease to humans, but authorities are acting cautiously to ban the import and sale of pet rodents.

“Pet owners should maintain good hygiene practice, including washing their hands after touching animals, handling their food or other items, and avoiding kissing animals,” said the director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation, Leung Siu-fai Leung told reporters.

“If citizens are raising hamsters, they should keep them at home. Don’t bring them out.”

Hundreds of samples have been collected from animals, including rabbits and chinchillas, but so far only hamsters have tested positive for the coronavirus.

