Hong Kong will euthanize more than 2,000 rodents after hamsters get Covid | World

Hong Kong authorities said on Tuesday they will euthanize more than 2,000 small rodents, including hamsters, after several of them tested positive for Covid-19 inside a pet store after an employee was diagnosed with the condition. disease.

The city will also stop selling hamsters and importing small animals, according to officials at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation. The measure came after confirmation that the animals and employee had the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: why Denmark has isolated areas of the country and will slaughter 17 million mink

Several hamsters imported from the Netherlands at the same store also tested positive for the disease.

“If you have a hamster, you should keep it indoors, don’t take it outside,” Agriculture Department director Leung Siu-fai told a news conference.

“All pet owners should maintain good personal hygiene and, after coming into contact with animals, wash their hands,” Leung stressed. “Don’t kiss your pets.”

2 of 3 Hong Kong pet shop pictured Jan 18, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung Hong Kong pet shop pictured Jan 18, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

While officials acknowledge that “there is no evidence” that pets transmit the coronavirus to humans, as a precautionary measure, customers who purchased hamsters from the affected store after January 7 will be screened and subject to a mandatory quarantine.

They will also have to hand over their hamsters to the authorities to be euthanized.

Officials said that all pet stores selling hamsters in Hong Kong must shut down, and that about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters and chinchillas, will be humanely slaughtered.

3 of 3 A man walks past a closed pet shop in Hong Kong on Jan 18, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung A man walks past a closed pet shop in Hong Kong on Jan 18, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Customers who have purchased hamsters in Hong Kong from 22 December will also be subject to mandatory testing and are advised not to contact others until their tests are negative. If your hamsters test positive, they will be subject to quarantine.