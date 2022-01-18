Hospitalization of children increased in NY after vaccinations? – Monitor R7

“Hospitalization of 5-11 year olds with Covid-19 QUADRUPLICATES in New York less than a month after starting vaccination in children.” It is with this title that a message that is being shared a lot in groups begins.

After the title, the message continues with comments that reinforce the intention to relate the increase in the number of hospitalized children with the beginning of vaccination in that city in the United States. “But VACHINA is not to get worse or die?” is one of those comments.

The message also includes a link to the publication of a website, which also tries to make a connection between the two facts. But it reveals the source of the hospitalization data: the New York State Department of Health.

On December 24, the department released a statement to warn of increases in hospitalizations of children in the state and especially in New York City. According to the notice, “four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children under 18 have been identified from the week of December 5 to the current week.”

But the same statement already contains other important information, which appears in the text of the website, but was not used in the message that is going viral in anti-vaccine groups in Brazil: “no child from 5 to 11 years old who was admitted to hospital due to Covid -19 was fully vaccinated” and “only a quarter of 12 to 17 year olds admitted to hospital were fully vaccinated”.

Therefore, the data on the increase in the number of hospital admissions of children for Covid-19 in New York is correct, but the link between this fact and the beginning of vaccination is false. Posts with the same false interpretation also appeared in the United States and, therefore, the New York State Department of Health released a new statement on the subject.

The new communiqué brought more up-to-date and detailed data, which demonstrate the opposite: the increase in the spread of the disease with the omicron variant and the incomplete vaccination of children and adolescents are the reasons for the strong growth in hospital admissions in this age group in New York hospitals, since last December.

According to the official data of the communiqué, more than half (55%) of the hospitalizations were of children from 0 to 4 years of age, a group that represents only 26% of the local population and that cannot yet be vaccinated. Of hospitalized children aged 5 to 11 years, 91% were not vaccinated and only 4% were fully vaccinated.

According to New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, the numbers only point to the need to vaccinate the little ones. “Pediatricians, parents and guardians must ensure that our children are fully vaccinated and given a booster dose as soon as possible,” he said.

Confused about an app message or social media post? Forward it to MonitoR7, we’ll check for you (11) 9 9240-7777