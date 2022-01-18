how many Instagram followers each participant had before

Since the 2020 edition, the R$ 1.5 million prize of “Big Brother Brasil” has been in the background given the popularity that the program provides. In the third edition in which the most watched house in Brazil is divided between popcorn and cabins, or anonymous and famous, the number of followers on Instagram has become another trophy.
Juliette Freire, champion of the “BBB 21”, is the phenomenon that proves the theory. The paraibana entered with 12.1 thousand followers and left with almost 24 million. Today, she has 33.1 million and is the most followed former BBB in history on Instagram, having passed Sabrina Sato, who currently has 31.1 million.
In the current edition, the phenomenon seems to repeat itself and with even more force. Even before the premiere, Vinicius —a participant who considers himself a low-income influencer— went from 47,000 followers to 2.3 million.
Among the famous, Jade Picon, who has already entered with an impressive 13.5 million, debuts today on the show with 1 million more followers on the account without even having appeared live on TV Globo.
See below how many followers each participant had before being announced on the show and now, on the day of the premiere of “BBB 22”:
The numbers were calculated on January 17 between 1 pm and 2 pm by the Social Blade tool and Instagram itself.
Lais Caldas – Popcorn
Before: 16.1 thousand
On debut: 465 thousand
Luciano Estevan – Popcorn
Before: 14.5 thousand
On debut: 227 thousand
Jessilane Alves – Popcorn
Before: 10.7 thousand
On debut: 351 thousand
Eliezer – Popcorn
Before: 8.4 thousand
On debut: 195 thousand
Slovenia Marques – Popcorn
Before: 58.9 thousand
On debut: 919 thousand
Lucas Bissoli – Popcorn
Before: 6.8 thousand
On debut: 178 thousand
Barbara Heck – Popcorn
Before: 218.5 thousand
On debut: 464 thousand
Arthur Aguiar – Cabin
Before: 8.1 million
On debut: 8.3 million
Rodrigo Mussi – Popcorn
Before: 20.8 thousand
On debut: 244 thousand
Natalia Deodato – Popcorn
Before: 21 thousand
On debut: 182 thousand
Vinicius – Popcorn
Before: 47 thousand
On debut: 2.3 million
Pedro Scooby – Cabin
Before: 1.9 million
On debut: 2 million
Brunna Goncalves – Cabin
Before: 3.5 million
On debut: 3.8 million
Paulo André – Cabin
Before: 78 thousand
On debut: 283 thousand
Maria – Cabin
Before: 1.1 million
On debut: 1.4 million
Jade Picon – Cabin
Before: 13.5 million
On debut: 14.5 million
Douglas Silva – Cabin
Before: 356.8 thousand
On debut: 682 thousand
Linn da Quebrada – Cabin
Before: 325.7 thousand
On debut: 617 thousand
Tiago Abravanel – Cabin
Before: 2.3 million
On debut: 2.5 million