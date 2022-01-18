how many Instagram followers each participant had before

Since the 2020 edition, the R$ 1.5 million prize of “Big Brother Brasil” has been in the background given the popularity that the program provides. In the third edition in which the most watched house in Brazil is divided between popcorn and cabins, or anonymous and famous, the number of followers on Instagram has become another trophy.

Juliette Freire, champion of the “BBB 21”, is the phenomenon that proves the theory. The paraibana entered with 12.1 thousand followers and left with almost 24 million. Today, she has 33.1 million and is the most followed former BBB in history on Instagram, having passed Sabrina Sato, who currently has 31.1 million.

In the current edition, the phenomenon seems to repeat itself and with even more force. Even before the premiere, Vinicius —a participant who considers himself a low-income influencer— went from 47,000 followers to 2.3 million.

Among the famous, Jade Picon, who has already entered with an impressive 13.5 million, debuts today on the show with 1 million more followers on the account without even having appeared live on TV Globo.

See below how many followers each participant had before being announced on the show and now, on the day of the premiere of “BBB 22”:

The numbers were calculated on January 17 between 1 pm and 2 pm by the Social Blade tool and Instagram itself.

Lais Caldas – Popcorn

Before: 16.1 thousand

On debut: 465 thousand

Luciano Estevan – Popcorn

Before: 14.5 thousand

On debut: 227 thousand

Jessilane Alves – Popcorn

Before: 10.7 thousand

On debut: 351 thousand

Eliezer – Popcorn

Before: 8.4 thousand

On debut: 195 thousand

Slovenia Marques – Popcorn

Before: 58.9 thousand

On debut: 919 thousand

Lucas Bissoli – Popcorn

Before: 6.8 thousand

On debut: 178 thousand

Barbara Heck – Popcorn

Before: 218.5 thousand

On debut: 464 thousand

Arthur Aguiar – Cabin

Before: 8.1 million

On debut: 8.3 million

Rodrigo Mussi – Popcorn

Before: 20.8 thousand

On debut: 244 thousand

Natalia Deodato – Popcorn

Before: 21 thousand

On debut: 182 thousand

Vinicius – Popcorn

Before: 47 thousand

On debut: 2.3 million

Pedro Scooby – Cabin

Before: 1.9 million

On debut: 2 million

Brunna Goncalves – Cabin

Before: 3.5 million

On debut: 3.8 million

Paulo André – Cabin

Before: 78 thousand

On debut: 283 thousand

Maria – Cabin

Before: 1.1 million

On debut: 1.4 million

Jade Picon – Cabin

Before: 13.5 million

On debut: 14.5 million

Douglas Silva – Cabin

Before: 356.8 thousand

On debut: 682 thousand

Linn da Quebrada – Cabin

Before: 325.7 thousand

On debut: 617 thousand

Tiago Abravanel – Cabin

Before: 2.3 million

On debut: 2.5 million