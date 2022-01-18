How to see the PIS/Pasep 2022 balance? Learn more about the salary bonus

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 starts being paid in February this year to approximately 22 million workers. The benefit is paid annually and the amount varies according to the time worked in the previous year.

To receive the salary bonus, you must have been enrolled in it for at least five years; have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year; earn a maximum of two minimum wages per month.

In the Social Integration Program (PIS), private companies deposit contributions into a fund for their employees. In the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep), public bodies deposit contributions.

How to see the PIS balance?

It is possible to check the PIS balance through service channels, such as the Digital Work Card, the GOV.BR portal and the “Alô Trabalhador” call center, by calling 158. However, the portal and the call center start to be valid from January 22nd.

It is also possible to consult through the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps, but only from February onwards.

How to see the balance of Pasep?

The inquiry can be made through the page Consulte seu Pasep or by calling the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

PIS calendar

January – 02/08/2022 to 12/29/2022

February -02/10/2022 to 12/29/2022

March – 02/15/2022 to 12/29/2022

April – 02/17/2022 to 12/29/2022

May – 02/22/2022 to 12/29/2022

June – 02/24/2022 to 12/29/2022

July – 03/15/2022 to 12/29/2022

August – 03/17/2022 to 12/29/2022

September – 03/22/2022 to 12/29/2022

October – 03/24/2022 to 12/29/2022

November – 03/29/2022 to 12/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022 to 12/29/2022

Pasep Calendar

Withdrawal follows server registration number.

0 and 1 – 02/15/2022 to 12/29/2022

2 and 3 – 02/17/2022 to 12/29/2022

4 – 02/22/2022 to 12/29/2022

5 – 02/24/2022 to 12/29/2022

6 – 03/15/2022 to 12/29/2022

7 – 03/17/2022 to 12/29/2022

8 – 03/22/2022 to 12/29/2022

9 – 03/24/2022 to 12/29/2022