Hugo Novaes reveals family reaction after kissing Anitta on television

Singer Anitta gave something to talk about with the painting ‘Um Crush Para Anitta’, in “Domingão com Huck”, after kissing Hugo Novaes, 33, from Alagoas.

In an interview with Gshow, the powerful’s crush opened up about the iconic moment and told how her family reacted to the prime-time kiss. “Boy, it’s a feeling that you can’t explain, right? You kissing Anitta, on the Domingão stage, for all of Brazil to see… It’s something I can’t even explain. At the time it felt like I was dreaming because It’s a far cry from what anyone can imagine,” he said.

“A kiss with Anitta is a distant thing, but kissing on the stage of Domingão, with Luciano Huck narrating, so it’s something that can’t even be described”, added Hugo.

The poet said that he watched the painting at his sister’s house during a family barbecue. “The game was great. I was having a barbecue at my sister’s house, I went there to watch the program with the family, everyone together. It was very funny! When I kissed Anitta, everyone jumped, screamed, hugged me… It looked like it had been a goal by Brazil in the World Cup.”

Hugo also said that he was successful on social networks after the kiss. “I had 67,000 followers before the show aired, and now I’m over 150,000. From second to second, things are coming. There’s no way to keep up… It’s become chaos. I opened a box of questions and I couldn’t answer even half of it,” he began.

“Everyone asking the same thing you asked: ‘and then?’, ‘are you dating or aren’t you?’. A lot of people wanting to know”, he added.