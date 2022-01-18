Hugo Novaes stayed with ex-BBB before Anitta

Hugo Novaes, 33, became famous after giving a movie kiss to singer Anitta, 28, in the painting “Um Crush Para Anitta”, from “Domingão com Huck” (TV Globo).

In a conversation with Quem, Hugo said that before the funkeira, he had already been with another famous one. In December last year, he had an affair with the champion of “BBB17”, Emily Araújo.

“I had already been with another famous person before Anitta, but without much repercussion. Emilly Araújo. In fact, when I was with Emilly I hadn’t even recognized her. I kissed because her beauty really caught my attention. It was at a club here in Maceió, before the New Year,” he said.

Hugo still confessed to enjoying the fame. On Instagram, from 67,000 followers, he rose to more than 160,000.

“In general, it’s been very good, because there are a lot of people coming to my social networks and getting to know my work. In addition to the reputation of a stallion that I got”, he joked, who guaranteed not to care about the reputation of “dating”. :

“It doesn’t bother me, no. I used to get a little upset, because people came to talk about my physical beauty and not my intellectual part. people to know my work”, believes he, who belongs to the Alagoas Academy of Culture.

The heartthrob told how he was called to participate in the painting with “Poderosa”:

“I was at home and I received a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t really believe it because no one was talking about the program yet. Then I only believed it when they called me and the recruiter explained everything about the board. saw was on stage kissing Anitta”, details.

Hugo also revealed if Anitta kisses well:

“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve answered this question since the program aired. Her kiss is perfect. I think that a man to say he wouldn’t want to be with Anitta would be lying. Even my friends said they would kiss her”, jokes the digital poet, who still hasn’t talked to the star after the show:

“I only had a very quick contact with Anitta after the program ended and she said goodbye because she had another job to do. But who knows, something else may not happen. .