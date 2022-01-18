Husband of Tiago Abravanel, Fernando Poli explains having released a peck on ‘BBB 22’: ‘I’m used to it’

One of the names of the cabin of “BBB 22”, Tiago Abravanel is entering the house full of desire to participate in the game that he was already a fan as an audience. Husband of the actor and singer, producer Fernando Poli says that he left the artist free to kiss other participants inside the house.

— Guys, after all, a peck is a peck, right? It’s not even nearly a kiss anymore. And Tiago already gave so many kisses in his shows, which I’m used to – explained Fernando, who still said he was confident with her husband’s participation in the game.

The couple has been together for seven years. The two live in a duplex in São Paulo. In fact, the apartment is already drawing attention on social media for the decor full of personality of the couple.

The Camarote group of the program also has other participants, such as actor Arthur Aguiar, blogger Jade Picon, singer Linn da Quebrada, actor Douglas Silva, among others. The “BBB 22” premieres this Monday with a new presenter, journalist Tadeu Schmidt.