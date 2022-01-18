‘I didn’t feel a good feeling’, says Slovenia about Naiara Azevedo

Yahoo Originals

After controversy and canceled song, Naiara talks about Marília Mendonça at BBB; understand

Naiara Azevedo has already entered the list of possible villains of BBB22 in the first hours of the reality, and caused controversy when talking about Marília Mendonça in a chat with her colleagues in confinement. The countrywoman brought up the subject voluntarily and surprised the public, as Naiara entered the house shortly after her team canceled the release of a song with Marília Mendonça. "I believe that Marília is still here. Her legacy, the person she is, what she left. As a woman, a representative of country music, I feel that she is here forever", stated Naiara. Understand the controversy After pressure from Marília Mendonça's family (1995-2021), Naiara Azevedo canceled the release of the song '50 per Cent', which she had recorded with the queen of suffering in 2020. The sertaneja team listened to the complaints and thought it best to avoid annoyance. In a note published this Sunday afternoon (16) on Naiara's official profiles, her team announced that it made the decision out of respect for the family of the owner of the hit 'Infiel', who died in a plane crash in November last year. The song will not be released. "Naiara Azevedo's team has all the admiration and respect for Marília Mendonça and her family, and understands all the delicacy of the situation. But, out of respect for Marília's family, and if they don't want this release, we will understand and not release the song. And it is emphasized here, again, all the admiration and respect that has always existed between the artists", says the note. Naiara was confirmed in the BBB22 cast, and the next day her team announced the release of the song recorded in partnership with Marília, which was scheduled for February this year. But João Gustavo, brother of the deceased artist, decided to expose his version of events. In a sequence of posts on Twitter, he called Naiara an opportunist for wanting to use the image of Marília for her benefit within the confinement, so she can go far on the reality show. According to the Quem website, the two singers did not kiss and Marília would have barred the release of the song in January 2021, on the eve of the official premiere, for not liking to see Naiara participating in a lunch with Jair Bolsonaro. On the same occasion, the President of the Republic ordered journalists to stuff "condensed milk up their ass".