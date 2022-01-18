‘I had to tell’ · TV News

As soon as he entered BBB22, Pedro Scooby was asked about Luana Piovani by Eslovênia Marques and confessed that his ex-wife was aware of his going to the Globo reality show. The surfer also told how the custody of his three children will be during the period he is confined. “Had to tell,” he said.

“She is the mother of my three children. I had to speak because I had an agreement with her that I was going to stay with the children for a month now; the contract was not yet closed, so I couldn’t say no without explaining”, he reported.

“Then she [Luana] it was the biggest review with me, she told me to come, it gave me good luck and such”, he said. “My current wife was very friendly, she said she was going to stay with the children this month”, he added, about Cíntia Dicker. “And she is there, in Portugal”, he said. “In Portugal?”, Eliezer Netto was surprised.

“I live there. My children too, close to my house. They stay 15 [dias] With me and 15 with Luana”, explained the surfer. As soon as Scooby was announced as a participant, the actress caused controversy by stating that she knew nothing about her ex’s participation in Globo’s reality show and said that she would not follow the edition.

After the negative repercussion, Cíntia clarified that Luana was aware and told about the deal to stay with Bem, Liz and Dom for a month.

