“I took a top straight test”

Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction





Lucas Bissoli was one of the first 10 participants to enter the house of BBB 22, which premiered on Monday night (17). The capixaba catcher, who gained this fame on the web after admitting to being the “baron of winking”, also confessed to a test beyond unusual during his presentation on the reality show on Globo.

“I already took the test of what kind of top straight I am. And I saw there that I was the good straight straight”, he revealed.

ALSO READ: Celso Russomano proposes to resume friendship between Léo Áquilla and Pabllo Vittar

He, who is an engineer, a medical student and from Vila Velha, also said that he is spoiled. ” I like to go to the beach, have my birinnight, I’m restless, I’m really bad at dancing and I went to fitdance. In the first class I just laughed. I’m an only child, very spoiled. I was quite an ugly duckling as a kid, so I had to be nice and fragrant”, he warned.

Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction





ALSO READ: BBB 22: Lucas Bissoli’s team, the capixaba catcher, explains “wink”

The first to enter was Slovenia. Then Eliezer walked through the reality show door. The third was Jessilane.

ALSO READ: Patrícia Abravanel reveals Silvio Santos’ real intention to return to SBT