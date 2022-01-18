‘I want my daughter!’· TV News

After escaping from the asylum, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) goes to strangle Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to discover the whereabouts of Mercedes in In the Emperor’s Times. Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will meet the villain at Quinta da Boa Vista and fill him with tapas. “You monster! You bastard! I want my daughter!”, the girl will scream in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The antagonist will hunt for confusion in the next chapters of the plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. After Dolores has managed to get out of the asylum, the deputy will go to the imperial residence to get satisfaction with Celestina (Bel Kutner). The lady-in-waiting will have helped the young woman.

Nélio’s girlfriend (João Pedro Zappa) will see her ex-husband’s attack and confront him right there: “If you think you can drag me back to that asylum, you’re wrong!”, she mocks. She will also question him about where Mercedes is, but Tonico will lie that he doesn’t know anything.

Celestina will also put pressure on the corrupt man, and he will release tormentedly: “I threw it in the foundling circle! Are you satisfied?”. Dolores won’t believe the grudger’s word and will go after him: “You monster! You bastard! I want my daughter!”, she will say, slapping the villain.

Chased from the imperial mansion

At this moment, Tonico will try to fight back the attack, but Teresa Cristina will arrive in the room accompanied by two guards: “What does that mean? You are in the imperial residence!”, the empress will intervene.

The antagonist will try to fight Dom Pedro’s wife (Selton Mello) and remind her that he is still married to Dolores. The noble, however, will not be intimidated:

In fact, it’s not up to me to intervene in anyone’s private life. But I have every right to demand that all your crimes be investigated, Mr. Tonico Rocha! And guarantee your exemplary punishment for each of them! Until the end!

Cornered, the character played by Alexandre Nero will leave the scene escorted by guards.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

