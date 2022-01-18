‘I want to kick her ass’

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

Latino revealed great hurt to Anitta in an interview with the Bulldog show podcast, on Youtube. He said he felt like “beating the shit out of him” his professional partner.

The singer said he was mistreated by the funkeira in a conversation he had with North American producers.

“Already, a figure that disappointed me a lot. It hurts a lot. I helped her back there, I had a really big lobby party and I brought all the guys from record labels, important contractors and managers on my birthday and I do this party and I know how to do it well it,” he said.

“I had my moment of insight, when she was offered to go to my birthday and I took these managers to her and said, ‘You’re going to see a girl, and that’s the new Kelly Key,” he continued.

The 48-year-old singer highlighted: “Years passed, Nego (from Borel) called me to Anitta’s house, here I go, 3 o’clock in the morning, cachaçado. There was a conversation there, I started talking to some producers, the guy liked about me, you know when you feel it? When Anitta arrives and the guy asks ‘Who is this guy? I liked this guy’, she said ‘He’s ‘old school’, my mother was once a big fan of him, he was once very famous and now he’s kind of broken wanting to get closer to me'”.

Latino was perplexed by what Anitta had said. “And she said that in a very convincing way, you know? When you convince a person what you’re talking about.”

At the time, the singer left and started crying in anger, in the car. “I went back, called the guy and asked what Anitta had said about me. And he said she said I was very successful and wanted to get close to her to do a feat. I didn’t do anything, I went there to enjoy Braziliense or what the Nego took me. Zero interest”.

She never apologized, I swallowed hard and left. I was thinking about life. I have nothing against the artist, I think she’s cool, there’s an audience for that. But the human being is something else. There was a very big character deviation in that aspect. I was very hurt and left

Latin

“When she said I was old school, I thought I was old. I felt bad, she managed to make me feel bad, she let me down. I came home, I cried and thought: ‘it’s so ingratitude that I wanted to go there and beat her to the punch. But I’m not an aggressive guy and that would never be my attitude. I’d rather leave than get there and lose the line”.