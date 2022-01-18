Ibovespa falls on a day of low liquidity due to a holiday in the US; Braskem drops more than 6% By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index retreated on Monday, after registering its best week since March 2021, in a session of low liquidity due to a holiday in the US.

Papers from companies linked to metallic commodities and consumption were among the main negative contributions to the index, as well as Braskem shares, after the company’s secondary public offering of shares, while the financial sector helped to limit losses.

The fell 0.52% to 106,373.87 points. The financial volume was 15.4 billion reais, well below the average of recent regular sessions of 26 billion reais.

“The move was mainly for (profit) realization,” after the recent positive results on the Ibovespa, said Antônio Carlos Pedrolin, Blue3’s equity desk leader.

In Brazil, the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (), which signals the , rose 0.69% in November over October, the BC said, compared with a forecast of 0.65%, according to a Reuters survey.

However, analysts highlighted a certain obsolete character of the November data, since since then the global scenario has worsened, including with the expansion of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The BC weekly Focus survey showed an increase in economists’ forecast for inflation and GDP in 2022 and 2023.

In the fiscal scene, the market monitors the potential escalation in the pressure of categories of the civil service for salary readjustments. BC servers promise to stop activities for a few hours on Tuesday, according to the union that represents the category.

“Today, there is no price, it just generates noise”, says Pedrolin, considering that this could change if the movements unfold, forcing the government to “spend political capital”, as a potential fiscal opening to accommodate the readjustments.

With US markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day, the European index rose 0.7% on the heels of corporate news. Stocks in China rose after the country’s GDP grew 4% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, against a 3.6% increase in expectations in a Reuters poll, and amid the announcement of more stimulus.

highlights

Braskem PNA (SA:) fell 6.7% after submitting a request for a secondary public offering to US and Brazilian regulators. The controlling shareholders Petrobras and Novonor will sell 154.9 million shares in Braskem, which can be represented by ADS.

Vale (SA:) fell 0.5%, while steelmakers also fell, including Usiminas PN (SA:), which fell by 1.34%, after falling on stock markets in Asia, with an improvement in short-term supply. Both announced partial resumption of operations that had been suspended in Minas Gerais due to the rains.

Petrobras PN (SA:) rose 0.16%, the fifth consecutive high, while the ON share fell 0.3%, amid an advance in the sale of stake in Braskem. The rose 0.5%, with expectations that global supply will remain tight.

B3 ON (SA:) rose 1.2%, while other financial sector stocks, such as those of large banks, were mixed. Santander Unit (SA:) fell 0.5% and Itau Unibanco PN (SA:) closed stable and Banco do Brasil (SA:) and Bradesco PN (SA:) rose 0.2% and 0.57%, respectively.

BRF (SA:) rose 1.85%, after news that shareholders approved the capital increase with the issuance of 325 million new shares.

Ambev (SA:) was down 2%, Natura (SA:) was down 2.6% and Raia Drogasil SA (SA:) was down 2.2%.

Cielo (SA:) rose 4.95% after two sessions of decline. The indicator of retail sales in Brazil prepared by the company showed an increase of 3% in December compared to a year earlier.

Qualicorp (SA:) rose 2.76%, Intermedica advanced 1.67% and Hapvida (SA:) rose 1.84%.

Aliansce Sonae, which is not on the Ibovespa, fell 3%, after indicating that it will continue to seek a merger with BR Malls, despite the rival’s refusal. BR Malls (SA:) increased 0.1%.

(By Andre Romani)