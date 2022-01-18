Ibovespa operates lower this morning; Commodity companies appreciate in value By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The is down 0.13% to 106,238 points at 10:21 am. Banco Inter (SA:), Locaweb (SA:) and BRF (SA:) lead this morning’s lows, while Petrorio (SA:), 3R Petroleum (SA:) and Gerdau (SA:) are the positive highlights of the index. .

See the main corporate news of the day.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras has a contingency plan to face the indefinite strike decreed by the state-owned company’s employees starting at zero o’clock this Monday, 17th. According to Eletrobras, in this way, the company’s services should not be affected. Assets fell 0.77% to R$31.01.

Petrobras (SA:) – In 2021, Petrobras recorded a new annual production record in the pre-salt layer, reaching 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). This volume corresponds to 70% of the company’s total production last year, which was 2.77 million boed. The shares advanced 1.24%, at R$ 31.89.

Direcional (SA:) and Cyrela (SA:) – Direcional signed an agreement to acquire a 60% interest in four Cyrela projects in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, which together have an estimated potential of up to R$625 million in overall sales value. Direcional’s shares fell 0.74%, at R$10.77, while Cyrela’s shares lost 1.49%, at R$13.93.

Mater Dei Hospital (SA:) – The board of directors of the health network Mater Dei Sa Hospital approved the purchase of the Institute of Plastic Surgery and Ophthalmology, in Goiás, part of a R$ 250 million operation to be carried out by the RMDS unit. The deal involves 95.5% of the institute, according to the document. Assets fell 1.54% to R$11.53.

MRV (SA:) – Popular housing in Brazil is expected to have its worst year in more than a decade in 2022 due to the federal government’s inaction in readjusting the values ​​of the Casa Verde e Amarela program, which has lagged with the escalation of inflation, said Rafael Menin, co. -president of the construction company MRV.

The company also stated that in 4Q21 the group presented R$ 3.24 billion to the market, with an expansion of 52.4% and net sales rose 18%, to R$ 2.4 billion. In 2021, launches grew by 24.9%, to R$9.44 billion, and sales increased by 8.1%, to R$8.1 billion. MRV shares lost 0.73% at R$10.92.

B3 (SA:) – B3 should accelerate this year the offer of products and services for cryptocurrencies, as a way to expand and diversify revenues in the growing market of virtual currencies, but discards competing with brokers in the sector to have final investors. Settlement and custody services, in addition to products such as options and futures contracts and the registration for trading of new quotas of funds (ETFs) are on the launch agenda for cryptocurrency-related businesses between 2022 and 2023, said the director of information technology. from B3, Jochen Mielke de Lima. B3’s assets fell 1.78%, to R$ 12.14.

Even (SA:) – Even announced that its launches grew 68% in 4Q21, in the annual comparison, to R$ 809 million. Sales, however, had a drop of 37.4%, to R$ 400 million. In the year, launches increased 75%, to R$ 2.39 billion and the company sold R$ 1.62 billion, down 3% from the previous year. The papers depreciated 1.94%, to R$ 6.07.

Miter Realty – Miter Realty launched five projects in 4Q21, totaling 1,546 units, an increase of 66.2% compared to 4Q20. The company totaled R$ 1.1 billion in general sales value (PSV), 146.8% above the previous year’s PSV. Shares fell 0.15% to R$6.68.

Lavvi (SA:) – Incorporadora Lavvi has begun studies for a possible role in the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program, according to Valor Econômico. Assets fell 1.38% to R$4.99.

Clear Sale (SA:) – Clear Sale acquired the entirety of Beta Learning, a company specialized in training and software development services, in a deal that could reach R$ 64.9 million. The operation involves a fixed installment of R$40.1 million and two additional installments, with an expected value of R$12.4 million, linked to the company’s performance over the next two years. The papers soared 2.50%, at R$ 9.84.

EDP ​​(SA:) Brazil – The volume of energy distributed by EDP Brasil in 4Q21 totaled 6.5 million megawatts-hour (MWh), down 1.5% compared to the same period in 2020, according to the company’s operational forecast. Assets dropped 0.38% to R$21.

CSN (SA:) – CSN said that operations at the Casa de Pedra mine, in Congonhas (MG), have resumed, after being suspended last week due to heavy rains that hit the region. The shares advanced 1.15%, at R$ 25.43.