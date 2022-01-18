ICUs of public hospitals in BH are at maximum capacity for Covid-19 | Minas Gerais

Three public hospitals in Belo Horizonte have Maximum capacity in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for the treatment of Covid-19.

Covid-19: MG has more cases in the 17 days of January than in the last three months of 2021 combined

At Santa Casa, the Covid ICU is 100% occupied . In the ward, the rate is 91.6%. According to the hospital, in total, there are 84 infirmary beds and 40 ICU beds for the disease.

At Eduardo de Menezes Hospital, the 14 Covid ICU beds are at maximum occupancy. 15 semi-intensive beds are at 83% and the capacity in the 35 infirmary beds reached 94%.

At the Júlia Kubsticheck hospital, the 10 ICU beds and the 50 Covid-19 ward beds are full.

With this pressure on vacancies, the city announced, this Monday (17), that 34 infirmary beds were converted to care for patients with the disease. There was also an expansion in the ICUs of the public network. In recent days, more than nine ICU beds have been reopened, also specific to Covid.

According to the State Health Department, so far this year alone, Minas has recorded 138,246 cases of Covid, a number greater than that recorded in October, November and December of last year together, when 83,607 cases were recorded. .

Since last week, the two indicators of bed occupancy for Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte, which take into account the SUS and private networks, are at the red level.

Of the total of 225 ICU beds for the disease in the city, 82.2% are occupied. Last year, the situation was much more critical. The city had 1,157 beds available.

In the ward, the occupancy is 82.7%. There are 699 vacancies, against 2,164 in April last year.

Because of this growth in cases, the number of medical visits has also increased, causing exhaustion in health professionals. The Minas Gerais Physicians Union notified the Belo Horizonte City Hall asking for more doctors and better working conditions.

The entity described a chaotic scenario in the health system, with doctors exhausted, sick, overwhelmed and distressed by the pandemic scenario.

The secretary general of the Municipal Health Council, Bruno Pedralva, pointed out that the cases are not serious, because of the vaccination, but that the volume of calls has hit a record.

“Severe cases are much less common than before the mass vaccination of the population. However, they are cases that require care, they are people who sometimes need a certificate to leave work, people who are in pain. These are symptoms. important, which require medical care, nursing care. Last week, we once again passed the mark of 33,000 to 34,000 people treated with flu symptoms. It’s almost a cry for help from health professionals and services of Belo Horizonte”, he said.

Bruno Pedralva said that the city hall has been trying to hire professionals, but is not finding qualified people willing to work in the pandemic scenario. He assessed that what would need to be done at this point is to control the virus, with a ban on large events, for example.

“We need, as São Paulo did, to reduce the circulation of the virus here in Belo Horizonte. We believe that it makes no sense for health services to be collapsed and for us to continue allowing mega-events that spread the virus, such as large concerts, football… but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening, because for the citizen who didn’t need to go to the health center, who doesn’t need to go to an UPA, everything may be fine. But when he gets sick and needs it , he will feel the collapse of the healthcare system”.

Sought, PBH said that, since December 24, 2021, has already hired 1,125 health professionals, 251 of whom are doctors in different specialties. The executive also said that he monitors epidemiological numbers daily and any aggravation will be dealt with accordingly, with the aim of preserving lives.

Despite the growth in Covid-19 cases, the number of deaths remains on the decline. Between Sunday (16) and this Monday, Minas recorded 4,323 confirmed cases and three deaths caused by the disease. Vaccination is pointed out by experts as the factor that has changed the game in this fight against the coronavirus.