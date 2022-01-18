ILO study points to slow labor market recovery in 2022

A report released today (17) by the International Labor Organization (ILO) warns of the global impact of the covid-19 pandemic on employment and predicts a slow and uncertain recovery in labor markets.

The covid-19 pandemic, which dominated the world economy for the second year in a row in 2021, prevented the full and balanced recovery of labor markets, says the report. Social and Employment Perspectives in the World – Trends 2022. The document points to a worsening outlook for the global labor market since the latest ILO projections and indicates the likelihood that conditions will continue to be negative in the coming years.



Based on the latest economic growth forecasts, the ILO estimates that global total hours worked in 2022 will remain almost 2% below the pre-pandemic level, corresponding to the shortfall of 52 million full-time jobs (assuming a workweek of 48 hours as a reference).

Global unemployment is expected this year at 207 million, about 21 million more than in 2021, when it was around 186 million. Global unemployment is estimated to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023.

In none of the world’s regions have key labor market indicators returned to pre-pandemic levels. However, there is great divergence in the recovery patterns. Europe and North America show more encouraging signs of recovery, while Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean show more negative prospects.

The report also shows that job losses and shorter working hours have led to a decline in income. According to the document, in developing countries, the lack of comprehensive social protection systems that can provide adequate benefits to stabilize incomes has exacerbated financial difficulties for families that were already economically vulnerable, with cascading effects on health and nutrition.



According to the report, the damage resulting from such a situation is likely to take years to repair, with potential long-term consequences for participation in work, family income and, possibly, social and political cohesion.

The biggest impact of the crisis on women’s employment is expected to remain in the coming years, says the ILO. At the same time, the closure of education and training institutions will have long-term cascading implications for young people, particularly those without internet access.

“Two years after this crisis, prospects remain fragile, and the road to recovery is slow and uncertain,” says ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. He said that potentially lasting damage is already being seen” in labor markets, with increasing poverty and inequality.

For Ryder, there is no possibility of recovery from the pandemic without a broad recovery of the job market. “To be sustainable, such a recovery must be based on the principles of decent work — including health and safety, equity, social protection and dialogue.”

The report also summarizes policy recommendations for making crisis recovery fully inclusive and human-centred, both at the national and international levels. These recommendations are based on the document Global Call to Action, which was adopted by the 187 ILO member states in June 2021.

