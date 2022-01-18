Images from Tonga show devastation after eruption followed by tsunami

posted on 01/18/2022 09:18



(credit: Handout / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE / AFP)

Wellington, New Zealand- The first images of Tonga after the eruption of a volcano that triggered a tsunami showed, on Tuesday (18), the devastation in this Pacific archipelago, covered by ash and with significant damage.

The territory was virtually isolated from the rest of the world by the eruption of an underwater volcano, which cut the connection cable to the island, which now depends on the irregular signal of satellite phones.

The volcano’s monumental plume of smoke reached a height of 30 kilometers and spread ash, gas and acid rain over a very wide area of ​​the Pacific.

Three days after this eruption, the number of victims of the tragedy and the situation on the ground are still unknown. New Zealand authorities have confirmed two deaths on the island, citing local police.

One of the victims is a British woman who was swept away by the tsunami. His body was recovered.

In a statement on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said its local delegate, Dr Yutaro Setoya, was “directing communications between UN agencies and the Tongan government”.

“Dr. Setoya’s satellite phone is one of the few sources of information,” the agency said, adding that the doctor is out all day trying to pick up a signal.

The WHO reported that on the main island of Tonga, Tongatapu, there are 50 houses destroyed and 100 damaged. He also warned that the volcano’s emanations generate fears of contamination of water and food.

“The government has recommended that people stay at home, wear a mask if they go out and drink bottled water.”

Satellite images show that the undersea volcano located to the north of the archipelago has been submerged again and only two small islets of lava have emerged.

“What we saw above the sea, which was now covered, was just the tip of the volcano that emerged from a huge underwater structure,” explained expert Heather Handley of Monash University.

– Help signal –

Emergency agencies reported “major damage” in Tonga after the eruption, but the overall situation is still unknown. The airport’s runway is still littered with rocks that prevent Australian C-130 military planes from landing.

The territory’s capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in two centimeters of volcanic ash and dust. The internal telephone system has been restored, but international communications are still cut off.

The capital’s promenade was “heavily damaged by rocks and debris washed away by the tsunami,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA also reported that reconnaissance flights confirmed “substantial material damage” in the Mango and Fonoi Islands.

“An active distress signal was detected in Mango,” OCHA reported. The island has about 30 inhabitants, according to the Tonga census.

Meanwhile, two Mexican biologists have been stranded in Tonga, although they are out of danger. Now the government and their families are trying to get them out, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Images released by the UN Satellite Center show the impact of the eruption and tsunami on the tiny island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano.

Australia and New Zealand, which sent Orion reconnaissance planes to fly over the area, prepared aid shipments to Tonga.

Water is one of the priorities, said New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Bridgman, because of the risk of contamination of the sources.

The Red Cross said it would send 2,516 containers of water, and France, which has several territories in Polynesia, promised to send “urgent” aid to the people of Tonga.

Major rescue agencies, which usually come with emergency humanitarian aid, said they were paralyzed, unable to contact their local team.

“From the few updates we have, the magnitude of the devastation could be immense,” said Katie Greenwood of the Red Cross regional chapter.

And even when efforts begin, they could be complicated by Covid-19 entry restrictions.

Saturday’s eruption was heard even in Alaska, triggering a tsunami that flooded the Pacific coast from Japan to the United States and also hit South America.

On Saturday, two women in Peru were swept away by the waves.

The eruption damaged an underwater communication cable between Tonga and Fiji that operators say will take two weeks to repair.