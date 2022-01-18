Importing crisis? Why interest rate hikes in the US affect companies in Brazil – Money Times

On January 5th, investors watched closely what the damage from the high interest rates United States can do with the Stock Exchange here in Brazil.

After an aggressive act by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, stressing the need to raise interest rates, the Ibovespa (IBOV) fell by more than 2%.

Shares of companies in the technology sector, such as Méliuz (CASH3), Inter (BIDI11) and Locaweb (LWSA3), have also suffered for months with any news related to possible rate hikes.

Do tech shares on Nasdaq tumble? The Brazilians follow the same movement.

But why does this happen to these companies if they operate in Brazil and not in the United States?

To better understand this phenomenon, the Money Times talked to analysts who enumerated the reasons that make the rise in interest rates in the US affect companies in Brazil.

See below.

1st Interest in the USA is a reference

When it comes to the largest economy in the world, it is difficult for any economic measure to be restricted only to itself.

Matheus Spiess, analyst at empiricus, explains that the main benchmark for international markets is the 10-year US Public Bond.

When this security goes up, all the others go up because they have to offer a risk premium.

“Otherwise, all the investment goes to the US and there is a flight of capital”, he adds.

Spiess recalls that before Christmas, the rate on this bond was at 1.37% and now it is at 1.71%, driven by the increasingly clear perception that the Fed will raise interest rates once again.

“This is a variation of practically 40%. Consequently, you put pressure on all interest rate curves around the world, including the Brazilian one”, he says.

In other words, a sharper increase in the Federal Reserve will add even more fuel for the Central Bank here in Brazil to raise the Selic rate.

So far, the forecast is for the rate to remain at 11% by the end of the year.

“The Central Bank tends to raise interest rates to maintain Brazil’s attractiveness,” says Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investments.

2nd Brazil depends on foreigners

To give you an idea, in 2021, foreign investors accounted for a 49% share in the Brazilian stock exchange.

“Brazil is a big beta in the world. To do well, it depends on foreign capital. That’s because we don’t have as much money to support ourselves and, therefore, we feel the global movements more strongly”, argues Spiess, from Empiricus.

3rd US Public Title yields more

With the rise in interest rates in the US, public bonds became more attractive. This type of investment is considered the safest in the world.

Alexandre Masuda, a partner at SFA Investimentos, says that this foreign investor is already starting to turn to public bonds with an eye on their profitability and safety.

“Companies with a lot of growth and long-term promise are most affected. Foreign investors who are in Brazil go out and look for safer assets abroad”, he observes.

4th Companies are worth less

The value of a company is its discounted cash flow.

To calculate it, what the company will generate is projected, bringing this value to the present.

The future value is affected by the interest rate, explains Carlos Priolli, from Alvarez & Marsal.

“All companies are affected, but those that are evaluated based on future earnings are more affected than those that are more mature”, he adds.

Spiess, from Empiricus, adds that indebted companies suffer because debts become more expensive.

Companies with expansion projects in the coming years will have to deal with higher investment fees.

“All this causes a sectoral rotation. Companies with tech theses have their cash flows and value more associated with the future. With this, there is a migration of resources to theses of value”, he explains.

Therefore, the present value of the company needs to be adjusted.

“In the short term, however, there is an exaggeration in the market”, he adds.

What to do?

In the midst of the difficult situation, it remains for the investor to have patience and know how to face the risks, say the analysts.

In Spiess’ view, many positions that may be good three years from now may suffer in the short term.

“That’s what happens with small caps. Many are at bargain prices, and they continue to fall. If you’re carrying that risk premium, it’s worth keeping. The market is sensitive. But it also opens up opportunities to buy,” he says.

Priolli, from Alvarez & Marsal, recalls that the strategy to reduce risks is something particular to each investor.

“There are some ways to mitigate the risks. Adjusting the portfolio to not be so loaded with tech companies would be one of them”, he points out.

And Brazil: what needs to be done to reduce dependence on international humor?

“In that case, the country would have to do its homework, carrying out structural reforms to give investors more security”, says Crespi, from Guide.