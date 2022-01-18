In a bikini, Eliana enjoys a sunny day and shows off her body by the pool – Famosos

Eliana (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The presenter Eliana, used social networks this Sunday (17/01) to present her fans by publishing a new click.

On vacation in the city of Trancoso, Bahia, she showed off her good shape by renewing her tan by a pool with a paradisiacal landscape in the background.

But what caught the attention of netizens was the toned body and impeccable curves of the SBT communicator.

In addition, in the caption of the Instagram post, she made a thank you for life. “Waking up, breathing and being healthy are the greatest goods we can have. I thank God, nature and the universe for being alive. Thank you and good morning,” she wrote, adding with the hashtags: “Ax”; “Maria goes ahead” and “Bahia”.

In the comments, the fans did not miss out and praised Eliana’s beauty. “Perfect” wrote an f. “Beautiful always”, reinforced another. “Wonderful” pointed out a third. “Charming woman,” said one follower. “Vido huh?”, joked an admirer. “Hot woman”, fired an internet user.

Check it out below:

Eliana went on vacation last week on a private jet and showed a photo with her two children, Arthur, 10, and Manuela, just 4, and their mother, Eva Michaelichen.