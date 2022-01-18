In a busy game, Cruzeiro beats Desportivo Brasil and continues in Copinha – 01/17/2022

Cruzeiro secured qualification for the quarter-finals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior. The Minas Gerais team beat Desportivo Brasil 4-1, this Monday (17th) in a match played in Porto Feliz. Cruzeiro’s goals were scored by Ageu, Vitor Diniz, Vitor Roque and Vitinho. Marcelo Santos discounted for the Paulistas. Now, Raposa awaits the winner of the confrontation between São Paulo and Vasco, which takes place at 8 pm, also this Monday.

BUSY BEGINNING

Cruzeiro started by putting pressure on and pressing the opponent’s ball out. After a steal of the ball in the offensive field, Ageu dominated and, from the entrance of the area, finished. The ball deflected in the defense and died in the back of the net – goal scored in the fourth minute of the game.

After the goal, the match remained balanced. Behind on the scoreboard, Desportivo Brasil created and sought more the game. Matheus Rampon and David Braga forced Denivys, Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper, to make good saves. Cruzeiro bothered with submissions by Daniel and Alex Matos. Giovanny, from Desportivo Brasil, missed a good chance, finishing out in a bid with the goalkeeper already beaten. Raynan also missed a good head chance.

The insistence yielded the tie in the first half. In a corner kick, goalkeeper Denivys came out badly and Marcelo Santos scored the goal that tied the match.

FOX IN FRONT

With less than a minute after the restart of the match, Raynan sent a beautiful ball to forward Giovanny who, face to face with goalkeeper Denivys, missed the chance to turn the game around. In the first good chance of the second stage, Cruzeiro returned to lead the scoreboard. Vitor Diniz received a cross from Alex Matos and completed it to score the fox’s second goal in the game.

The scenario of the first half was repeated and Desportivo Brasil looked for the game. However, unlike the first half, the São Paulo team was not efficient to create danger chances. It was the mining club that continued to bother. Daniel hit the crossbar of Desportivo Brasil. Shortly after, Vitor Roque received a pass from Daniel, dribbled the defender and finished with force and made it 3 to 1 for the celestial team.

With the score against and needing to score two goals to take the game to penalties, Desportivo Brasil made changes and sought to be more offensive, but bumped into the good defensive system of Cruzeiro. When he managed to finish, he stopped at goalkeeper Denivys. In extra time, in a counterattack, Vitor Roque crossed low and Vitinho completed to give the final numbers to the game.