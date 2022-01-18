In heating up for the premiere of Lost Ark, Amazon Games releases “guide for new players” ⋆

On February 11th, the global version of lost ark, which will be published by amazon games, will finally make its official debut (if we’re not surprised by some delay, of course). And yes, expectations for this release are the highest possible. After all, we are talking about a game that continues to be very successful in South Korea and has everything to work out. Anyway, the fact is that the devs continue to build the hype for the arrival of the game and have already released new informational materials… let’s check it out?

It was through the game’s official website that Amazon Games decided to present some more good doses of information about the upcoming Lost Ark. This time, the company revealed a “guide for new players”, drawing attention to the game’s history and its lush world and to the five classes that will be available at first. It is worth noting that the guide also points to some additional pages on the site, with a view to offering more information about the lore and highlights of the adventure.

To complete, in the final part of the publication, Amazon Games commented on the preparation for the launch. In this excerpt of the text, there are mentions of Packs that can be purchased to guarantee early access (72 hours) to the game and a good series of items. Bearing in mind that additional explanations about these materials have been given in another post and it looks like these packs will be worth it for those who can’t wait to start their journey through the world of Lost Ark. And that’s it! The first major release in the world of MMORPGs this year is getting closer and closer. Will the game have a debut as successful as the infamous New World? We have to keep an eye out!