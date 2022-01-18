In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Gabriel will take away from Flávia: ‘You lost, playboy!’ | come around

The beef between Flavia and Carmen 💣💥
💥 Carmem didn’t approve of her son’s girlfriend, after finding out that Flávia worked as a nightclub dancer.
Carmem sees Flávia’s video on Gabriel’s cell phone and is horrified
💥Thinking about ending their relationship, the villain came up with a plan to keep the dancer away from Gabriel.
Carmem asks Marcelo to help keep Flávia away from Gabriel
💥 In the first meeting with Flavia, Carmem made a point of offending the dancer. The beef got worse after Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) went after Carmem and made a scandal to defend Flávia.
Flávia was devastated after discovering that Gabriel is the heir of Carmem, Paula’s biggest enemy, her “step mother”. Feeling cheated, the dancer will call her boyfriend for a serious conversation.
“Your mother humiliated me, Gabriel”, Flávia will complain.
Gabriel (Caio Manhente) will be devastated in conversation with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Try to understand. You are Paula Terrare’s daughter. If my mother were Batman, you would be the Joker’s daughter. Or vice versa”, explains Gabriel.
▶️Review Flavia declaring herself to Gabriel:
Flavia spends the night with Gabriel
Annoyed by the boy’s lack of attitude, Flávia will give an answer that will leave Gabriel devastated.
“You should have stood up for me when your mother came on to me. You lost, playboy!”
Will this be the end of Flavia and Gabriel? 😰
18 Jan
Tuesday
Rose goes through her bag and Guilherme is worried because of the wiretapping. Guilherme questions Tina’s father about the past and realizes the emotion between Rose and Neném. Paula returns home enraged with Carmem and Gabriel. Guilherme catches Rose and Neném talking alone. Carmem scolds Marcelo for not telling him that Pink was Flávia. Juca tries to talk to Jandira about the complaint. Guilherme leaves and asks Neném to take Rose home. Paula is affectionate with Flavia. Osvaldo tells Nedda and his daughters-in-law about Rose and Neném. Guilherme overhears his wife’s conversation with Tina’s father.
