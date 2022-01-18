In two weeks, AL records two deaths of babies and reaches 29 deaths of children

Two children, under one year old, lost their lives to Covid-19 in Alagoas in a period of two weeks. The first death was recorded on January 10 this year. The second, this Monday (17), a week later. With this, the state of Alagoas has, since the beginning of the pandemic, 29 deaths of children up to ten years of age. In total, there are 59 victims, among children and adolescents, of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the Department of Health (Sesau) points out that the death of a male child, only seven days old, was recorded today. He lived in Água Branca, in the Sertão of Alagoas and was born without comorbidities. The death took place at the Dr. Clodolfo Rodrigues de Mello Regional Hospital, in Santana do Ipanema, Sertão de Alagoas.

The death recorded on January 10 had as victim a three-month-old boy, who lived in Lagoa da Canoa, in the Agreste region of the state. He had heart disease and died as a result of covid-19 at Chama Hospital, in Arapiraca.

Officially, the state has 6,395 deaths and a total of 246,044 notifications of the disease, of which 2,043 are in home isolation.

Of the 375 beds created by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau) to exclusively care for patients with suspected and confirmed infection with the new coronavirus and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), 204 were occupied until 4 pm on Sunday (16/16). 01), which corresponds to 54% of the total. Currently, 70 patients are in ICU beds, four patients are occupying the Intermediate beds and 130 are in the Infirmary beds.

Vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old

Vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old started in Alagoas through Maceió. And the first to be vaccinated in the capital was little Sérgio Miguel da Silva, 10 years old. Miguel suffers from myelomeningocele and, as a result, has lost movement in his legs. He said he was anxious about the moment and said that he is already waiting for the second dose of the immunizer.

Vaccination points have separate lanes and themed spaces for children and are located at Papódromo (Vergel), Praça Padre Cícero (Benedito Bentes), Maceió Shopping (Mangabeiras) and, finally, Praça do Osman Loureiro (Clima Bom).

To vaccinate a child, parents or guardians must bring CPF or Sus Card, proof of comorbidity and vaccination record. In addition, parents must bring a photo ID. Parents must present a photo document and the consent form of the parents authorizing the vaccination of the child with Pfizer Pediatrics.

Maceió received 5,590 doses of the immunizing agent.