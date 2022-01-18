In US, 50 million people are on alert for blizzards and floods | National Journal

A blizzard hit the East Coast of the United States and affected millions of Americans this Monday (17).

Entire white cities. From above, where the blizzard has already passed, the view is of calm. But for those who found themselves on the road, in the middle of the storm, the situation was quite different. A truck slid off the road and overturned (see video above).

In North Carolina, two people died in another car accident. There were more than 600 on Sunday (16) alone.

The blizzard left 50 million Americans on high alert. More than 1,600 flights across the country were canceled – including flights that should have departed from Brazil to the United States on Sunday night (16). This Monday morning, the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, was empty.

In New York, the snow that had stopped falling during the day returned in the early evening of Monday. In many American places, it came followed by rain. When it rains, there are very low temperatures, the water can freeze and affect the electrical power cables. That’s what happened in South Carolina. There and in ten other states, 200,000 people are still without power.

Where the storm has passed, the population now works with the help of machines, so that everything returns to normal as soon as possible.