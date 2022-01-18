Indonesia deputies approve capital change

The Indonesian parliament today voted on a law approving the transfer of its current capital, Jakarta, located on the island of Java, to Borneo, an island that is home to one of the largest rainforests in the world.

The new political capital of the Southeast Asian archipelago, called Nusantara, will be built about 2,000 km from Jakarta, which will remain the economic capital.

The Indonesian Lower House of Parliament passed the bill’s legislative framework, announced by President Joko Widodo in 2019.

Jakarta, a conurbation of more than 30 million people, suffers from a lack of infrastructure and is paralyzed by massive traffic jams and a high level of pollution.

In addition, its coastal zone sinks below sea level, which causes frequent flooding.

The new capital will occupy more than 56,000 hectares in the East Kalimantan province of Borneo, an island shared by Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

In total, and already thinking about the expansion of the project, around 256 thousand hectares were reserved.

The first models of the new capital show a smart city project, built between trees, but there is still no more concrete idea about its appearance. Construction will take several stages until 2045.

Yesterday, President Joko Widodo affirmed that in the new capital there will be “zero emission of pollutants”, and “the inhabitants will be close to everything, being able to get around by bicycle or on foot”.