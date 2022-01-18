Inflation in 2021 hit the middle class the most and was below 10% for high income – 01/18/2022 – Market

Inflation for families with a monthly income of up to BRL 8,956 exceeded the 10.06% recorded by the IPCA (consumer price index) calculated in 2021. Those with income above this level had inflation below 10%.

According to the Ipea Inflation Indicator by Income Range, inflation reached 10.40% for low-middle income families (R$ 2,702.88 to R$ 4,506.46) and 10.26% for those classified as average income (R$4,506.47 to R$8,956.26).

For very low and low income (below R$ 2,702.88), the indicator was 10.10% and 10.08%, respectively.

In the upper-middle and high-income brackets (above BRL 8,956.25), inflation was 9.66% and 9.54% in the year, according to Ipea (see all income brackets in the graph on this page).

The difference between inflation at the two extremes of income (very low and high) was 0.54 percentage points, a result well below the 3.48 percentage points recorded in 2020.

This greater difference in the previous year was explained by the behavior of services, which weigh more in the consumption basket of the richest and had a price drop in the period of greater restriction of circulation.

Researcher Maria Andreia Lameiras, author of the monthly indicator, states that, in the case of very low-income families, inflationary pressure came mainly from the housing group (3.64%), impacted by the 21.2% readjustments in energy tariffs. electricity and 37% of bottled gas.

For high-income families, the impact was greater in the transportation group (5.35%), due to the 47.5% increase in gasoline and 62.2% in ethanol.

Inflation in Brazil was among the highest in the world last year. The rise in prices surprised economists and authorities in several countries.

For 2022, the expectation is for a drop in the price index, but with the risk of a new overflow of the target, whose limit is 5%.

In the letter released to explain the overflow of the inflation target in 2021, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, attributed inflation in 2021 to successive cost shocks and emphasized that this is a movement observed in other countries as well.

He highlighted that, in Brazil, there was the additional effect of the energy crisis. He also stated that, although the contribution of the exchange rate to inflation was lower than in 2020, there was a break in the historical pattern of appreciation of the national currency during cycles of rising prices of commodities exported by the country. Thus, the country was doubly affected by the rise in these products.

In the document, the BC reiterates that it will maintain the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate, currently at 9.25% per year, to bring inflation to the target.